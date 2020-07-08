Body of 10-Year-Old Girl Found Just One Day After She Goes Missing

The search for Kodie Dutcher, a 10-year-old girl from Baraboo, Wisconsin, ended on Tuesday morning after an Amber Alert was issued for the girl. Baraboo police found her body hours after she was first reported missing and now suspect she might have ended her own life.
-
Police sent out a missing child alert on Monday.
Kodie was last seen "in the 1100 block of 12th Street around 4 PM," according to the Baraboo Police Department's Facebook page.
She was described as being 4'8," weighing 110 pounds, and had blonde hair.
"She was last seen wearing blue jean overalls," the statement read.
-
An initial search of Kodie's home on Monday revealed indications that she was threatening to harm herself.
Although it's not clear what those indicators were, according to WSAW, the girl had moved to Wisconsin in April and had only been in school for two weeks before stay-at-home orders forced her classes to get canceled. Police checked her SnapChat, but nothing was out of the ordinary.
Kodie's mom told police "Kodie was happy here," and even mentioned that her daughter was looking forward to an upcoming camping trip.
-
-
After the girl went missing, her family was concerned.
"It doesn't feel real," her aunt, Mackenzie Bielicki, told the news station after her disappearance. “I just kind of thought like she'd be hiding somewhere and went to a friend's house and we'd find her. We've gotta find her."
-
Police officers, the Baraboo Fire Department, and the Wisconsin Dells K-9 force all searched for Kodie.
First they searched the area around her apartment complex, and then they were accompanied by drones from the Sauck County Sheriff’s Office and Middleton Fire Department to see if they could find her.
That same day, police issued an Amber Alert for the girl, Channel 3000 reported. Police stated that they believed Kodie took an unknown number of pills and may be suicidal. They noted that she left her cell phone and shoes behind when she left her home.
-
-
On Tuesday, volunteers also joined the search for Kodie.
Her body was found about 11 that morning in a field near 11th Street and Taft Avenue. Police have yet to confirm that Kodie died from taking pills and are conducting an investigation into what happened.
"We want to thank every agency and all the volunteers that responded or offered assistance with the situation," Lt. Ryan Labroscian told Channel 3000 in a separate report. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Kodie's family in this extremely difficult time."
-
The police lieutenant also said he hopes Kodie's story will encourage others to take care of their mental health.
The Baraboo Police Department released a second statement Wednesday from Chief of Police Mark Schauf, who noted that "the Baraboo community experienced a tragedy Monday that will live with us all for a long time."
"I am seldom shy with words, but today I cannot express my sadness," he continued before adding a poignant message about mental health.
"Every person who called or reached out to us had a simple question for us, 'What do you need, or what can I do?' Our needs today are simple," he explained. "Care for each other. Maybe we can bring the love shown for a little girl few of us knew to the greater community and be better today with hopes of a better tomorrow. Kodie deserves that of us."
Note: If you or any of your loved ones are struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can always reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 1-800-273-8255. They are available 24/7 by phone or online chat.
Share this Story