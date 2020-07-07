Costco Is Pulling Back on Its Exclusive Shopping Hours for Seniors & Immunocompromised Customers

shaunl/iStock
First we lost the Costco sheet cake, and now Costco has made a huge another announcement -- which might change your plans for your next big shopping trip. After companies designated special shopping hours for seniors and immunocompromised shoppers at the beginning of stay-at-home orders, the warehouse retailer announced July 3 that it will be reducing them to only two days a week.
Originally, these special shopping hours were only twice a week but quickly expanded once the outbreak started to spread.
According to Delish, the special shopping hours eventually were designated for early mornings Monday through Friday, varying by location to offer limited exposure to communities most at risk.
The stores would therefore be emptier and have just gone through their extensive morning cleaning routine.
These precautions would hopefully reduce the risk of transmitting the virus. But in a recent update to its company website, Costco announced that as of July 13, it would be cutting back special operating hours to only twice a week.
"Special operating hours will be from 9 to 10 a.m., Tuesday and Thursday," the website stated.
Hopefully the special operating hours will still accommodate the shoppers who need it the most.
That's specifically any shoppers who are 60 and older, those with disabilities, and those who are immunocompromised. Other shoppers will not be permitted to shop at these times.
Costco will still give priority access to all health care workers and first responders.
That means that police officers, EMTs and firefighters, as well as health care workers (including pharmacists and all hospital employees with a hospital ID) and first responders with both a Costco membership and official identification of their role will be allowed to move to the front of the line to enter any Costco location.
However, there is one rule that still applies to everyone -- all guests must continue to wear a mask.
The only exceptions are children younger than 2 and those who have a medical condition, the website stated.
"The use of a face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing," it read. "Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises."
