Dad Says 5-Year-Old Girl Nearly Drowned in Kiddie Pool Because of Those Popular Mermaid Tails

Lisberg ran outside to find Annabelle lying on her side with her arms inside the mermaid tail.

Annabelle spent two days in the pediatric ICU. Even a little water in the lungs, especially if it has chlorine, can spark a delayed reaction as the body fights the injury. She had a temperature and elevated pulse and breathing for almost a day after. Needed oxygen to kick it. 15/ pic.twitter.com/FIg9Dj2e01

His daughter was unresponsive and, fearing the worst, he began rudimentary CPR on her, hoping to get her breathing again.

"I'm thinking, 'This is not how it's supposed to end. It's a wonderful, happy Sunday afternoon, the girls are having so much fun in the pool, it's not supposed to end like this. But when I got over to her, her eyes were wide, she wasn't moving, and at first I really thought she was dead," the dad recalled.

"Ruby explained that Annabelle had been under the water and she saw her there and was trying to talk to Annabelle, but she wasn't responding," the dad explained. "She got her sister completely out of the water. It was incredible."

"I wish she had shouted something, but her first instinct was to protect her sister and she did," he added.