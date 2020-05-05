7-Year-Old Left in Hot Car Freed After Mom Allegedly Locked Him in as 'Punishment'

iStock
An unnamed 7-year-old boy in Garden City, South Carolina, was rescued from certain danger after his mother put him in a hot car as a punishment. Twenty-five-year old Destiny Leann Brogan was charged with cruelty to children Wednesday for leaving her son in the car. Police later said all the windows were up, and the temperature outside was a risky 75 degrees.
-
A Horry County police officer saw Brogan's young son in the back seat of her car.
-
The police officer “immediately noticed how hot it felt in the car.”
The officer also noticed how scared Brogan's son seemed when the officer came to his rescue. The boy was flush and reluctant to speak, but eventually he confessed that he was being punished for throwing sand at another boy.
-
-
He told the police officer that his mother spanked him and put him in the car for a time out.
A witness who saw the whole thing confirmed the boy's story. He told police that he saw the boy's mother drag him by the arm to the car's rear door, spank him a few times on the rear, grab him by the neck area, and then push him into the car.
-
When the boy's mother eventually came to see what was going on, she had a different twist on what happened.
Brogan admitted to police that she did spank her son, but swore she never pushed her son into the car. She claimed that she told her son to come down to the beach when he was ready.
-
-
It's hard to tell how long the boy might have been sitting in the hot vehicle.
It was at least 11 minutes from the time the call was made to police to the time that the officer arrived.
"The victim had been sitting in the subject’s vehicle for at least that amount of time, and in the direct sunlight, making the inside of the vehicle noticeably hot,” the officer wrote in a report.
-
Leaving a child in a hot car for any amount of time is not safe.
Last year alone, 53 children died from hot car-related deaths, according to Kidsandcars.org. Even though the summer has yet to begin, there has already been one hot car death in 2020. A 4-year-old boy died April 25 in Texas.
Many people don't know that cars can heat up rapidly if the windows are up and the doors are closed. "Even with the windows cracked, the temperature inside a car can reach 125 degrees in minutes," noted KidsandCars.org.
That's because a closed-off car can act like a greenhouse, trapping in heat and causing the temperatures to rise rapidly. In fact, there's an 80% rise in temperature in hot cars within the first 10 minutes a child is left inside. Cracking a window has not been shown to delay this process or to decrease the maximum temperature.
"Children have died from heatstroke in cars in temps as low as 60 degrees," the organization's website read.
-
-
That's because children's bodies can overheat three to five times faster than an adult's.
Luckily for Brogan, the officer rescued her son before the worst could happen.
According to WSPA, the boy was checked and cleared by an EMS responder. He was taken into police custody and turned over to someone who showed up at the scene. It's not clear if this was a family member.
His mother was taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Thursday and has been waiting for a pretrial so bail can be set.
Share this Story