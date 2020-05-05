7-Year-Old Left in Hot Car Freed After Mom Allegedly Locked Him in as 'Punishment'

Leaving a child in a hot car for any amount of time is not safe.

Last year alone, 53 children died from hot car-related deaths, according to Kidsandcars.org. Even though the summer has yet to begin, there has already been one hot car death in 2020. A 4-year-old boy died April 25 in Texas.

Many people don't know that cars can heat up rapidly if the windows are up and the doors are closed. "Even with the windows cracked, the temperature inside a car can reach 125 degrees in minutes," noted KidsandCars.org.

That's because a closed-off car can act like a greenhouse, trapping in heat and causing the temperatures to rise rapidly. In fact, there's an 80% rise in temperature in hot cars within the first 10 minutes a child is left inside. Cracking a window has not been shown to delay this process or to decrease the maximum temperature.

"Children have died from heatstroke in cars in temps as low as 60 degrees," the organization's website read.