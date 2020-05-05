Grandson Sets Up ‘Beauty Shop’ So He Can Give 87-Year-Old Grandma Her Beloved Blow-Out

Matthew Stewart
Eighty-seven-year-old Bobbe Windham has been getting her hair done from the same hairdresser every week for the last 30 years. The current health crisis has forced many businesses to shut down during stay-at-home orders, so Windham has had to go without her normal routine. But that all changed when her superhero grandson, Matthew Stewart of Destin, Florida, decided to pick up the curling iron -- and now, video of the 35-year-old giving his grandmother a deluxe spa day has people across the country giving their grandmothers a call.
Stewart and his grandmother have always been close.
That might be putting it lightly -- the grandmother and grandson have taken the internet by storm twice for their adorable relationship.
In fact, Stewart frequently features his grandmother in his videos on TikTok, and he tells us that Windham grew "quite the fan base" after 14 million people watched a hilarious video of her forcing him to take money for gas. (Grandmas, am I right?)
Since then, she's had devoted followers who "know how much she loves her hair," Stewart says. His grandmother "goes to the beauty shop once a week to get a wash-and-fresh fluff."
When the salon closed because of social-distancing, Windham was "devastated."
He gave his grandmother the full salon experience, which of course included mimosas.
Stewart caught the whole thing on camera and posted it to his TikTok account.
And again, his grandmother has proven that she's internet gold. Over a million people have watched Stewart do his grandmother's hair, and most of them are smitten with this grandson's incredible gesture.
"I've had tons of people send me messages saying how much they miss their grandparents and seeing her brings back good memories," Stewart tells CafeMom about his viral video's impact. "I've also had messages saying they wish my grandmother was their grandmother."
Much to Windham's credit, she told her grandson she loved her new 'do -- before she even took a look.
