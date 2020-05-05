Grandson Sets Up ‘Beauty Shop’ So He Can Give 87-Year-Old Grandma Her Beloved Blow-Out

Matthew Stewart
Genny Glassman
Matthew Stewart
Matthew Stewart

Eighty-seven-year-old Bobbe Windham has been getting her hair done from the same hairdresser every week for the last 30 years. The current health crisis has forced many businesses to shut down during stay-at-home orders, so Windham has had to go without her normal routine. But that all changed when her superhero grandson, Matthew Stewart of Destin, Florida, decided to pick up the curling iron -- and now, video of the 35-year-old giving his grandmother a deluxe spa day has people across the country giving their grandmothers a call.

  • Stewart and his grandmother have always been close.

    Matthew Stewart
    Matthew Stewart

    Speaking with CafeMom, he tells us he and his grandmother even lived together for four years before he started to travel for work. 

    "We have a very close relationship and love each other very much," Stewart explains, adding that his grandmother is "more like a mother to me than a grandmother."

    "I spent much of my childhood with her and my grandfather," he adds. "I guess you could say we're a pretty good team."

  • That might be putting it lightly -- the grandmother and grandson have taken the internet by storm twice for their adorable relationship.

    In fact, Stewart frequently features his grandmother in his videos on TikTok, and he tells us that Windham grew "quite the fan base" after 14 million people watched a hilarious video of her forcing him to take money for gas. (Grandmas, am I right?)

    Since then, she's had devoted followers who "know how much she loves her hair," Stewart says. His grandmother "goes to the beauty shop once a week to get a wash-and-fresh fluff."

  • When the salon closed because of social-distancing, Windham was "devastated."

    Matthew Stewart
    stewiez71/TikTok

    So Stewart picked up the hair dryer and got to work.

    "I believe she said I could do it because I have watched Patty [her hairdresser of 30 years] do her hair many times, or maybe it was just because she wanted her head scratched... " he jokes.

  • He gave his grandmother the full salon experience, which of course included mimosas.

    Matthew Stewart
    TikTok/stewiez71

    The grandson washed, blow-dried, and then curled Windham's locks into the perfect hairstyle, noting in the video that it was "so hard!"

  • Stewart caught the whole thing on camera and posted it to his TikTok account.

    And again, his grandmother has proven that she's internet gold. Over a million people have watched Stewart do his grandmother's hair, and most of them are smitten with this grandson's incredible gesture.

    "I've had tons of people send me messages saying how much they miss their grandparents and seeing her brings back good memories," Stewart tells CafeMom about his viral video's impact. "I've also had messages saying they wish my grandmother was their grandmother."

  • Much to Windham's credit, she told her grandson she loved her new 'do -- before she even took a look.

    Matthew Stewart
    Matthew Stewart

    Stewart tells us that he hopes his video will encourage other people to reach out to their grandparents.

    "Our grandparents need us," he says. "Even just a phone call can make their day. They're not going to be here forever, so we better spend as much time with them while they are still here."

    And for those of us who aren't so lucky to have a Grandma Bobbe in our lives, Stewart says we should consider ourselves part of their family.

    "She has built a following of people who truly seem like a social media family," he explains. "She said she wants to adopt all her followers, so she's OUR grandma now."

