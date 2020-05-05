Grandson Sets Up ‘Beauty Shop’ So He Can Give 87-Year-Old Grandma Her Beloved Blow-Out

Stewart and his grandmother have always been close.

Speaking with CafeMom, he tells us he and his grandmother even lived together for four years before he started to travel for work.

"We have a very close relationship and love each other very much," Stewart explains, adding that his grandmother is "more like a mother to me than a grandmother."

"I spent much of my childhood with her and my grandfather," he adds. "I guess you could say we're a pretty good team."