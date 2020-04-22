Teen Who Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant Gives Birth in the Shower -- with Help From Baby’s Shocked Dad

Eighteen-year-old Amber Smith of Far North Queensland, Australia, thought she was having "gastro" -- aka stomach problems -- when she felt "a huge stream of water and pink liquid" rush out of her. It turns out the teen was pregnant and at that very moment her water broke. Ten minutes later, her "miracle child," a son named Cooper Allen-Robert Woods, was born.
At first, Smith thought she simply wasn't feeling well.
It was only later when she was in the shower that she realized it wasn't a typical sickness.
"I had to work in the morning and about 20 minutes into my shower my whole stomach tensed and as I looked down a huge stream of water poured out of me," she recalled.
She thought that it was urine, "but it was a pink color so my mind flipped to my water breaking but I thought no way as I wasn't pregnant."
Smith yelled for help from her fiancé, 20-year-old Blairdon Nicol.
The Daily Mail reported that Nicol spoke to Australia's Today Show and said that Smith's scream "freaked" him out. Before he knew it, he was delivering his son. He saw his baby, called the ambulance, and then got to work.
"I don't know exactly what went through my mind but it was a massive shock," he said. "As I had to deliver my son, it was a complete whole thing. No one gets to do this, no one gets to experience this."
Smith said she saw not a single sign that she was pregnant.
In fact, she said she still got her regular periods "and I didn't have any showing or any symptoms like morning sickness." Just a little weight gain, but that wasn't enough to tip her off that anything was amiss.
Both parents were "shocked" by their unusual surprise.
But the new mom recalled that the second their son arrived, her fiancé "was instantly in love."
"I was in so much pain and it hurt to sit, my legs couldn't stop shaking and I couldn't stop crying," she told the Daily Mail.
The couple didn't break the news to their families until they met them at the hospital.
They could barely believe that it really happened.
"They instantly were ecstatic and coming up with names for bub to call them," Smith recalled. "Both our families and friends and co-workers were so supportive and instantly were trying to help us to get ready for life as parents."
Smith and her son were released from the hospital Monday.
The new mom said it was actually a relief to stay in the hospital for a few days because the midwives were able to help her learn how to take care of her surprise newborn.
"The only bad thing was no visitors were allowed due to coronavirus," she said. "Cooper and I are avoiding the coronavirus by staying home and limiting who can come to the house."
She noted that even her doctors are unsure how little Cooper went unnoticed.
"Some say it's like a cryptic pregnancy and that he was sitting further back to the spine and being covered up and that's why I couldn't feel kicks and stuff," she said. "It's a bit iffy, they can't say exactly."
But the new parents don't mind. What is known is that their lives are now changed forever -- for the better.
