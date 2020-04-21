Quick-Thinking 5-Year-Old Girl Survives House Fire by Hiding in Her Toy Chest

Finally the firefighters made it to the home -- and found the girl in an adjacent room.

She was hiding in trunk by the end of a bed.

“She wasn’t making sounds,” Heather Chadwick, an information officer for the fire district, told the newspaper. “He opened it up and saw her. She was laying in the toy chest just balled up.”

That's when the firefighter grabbed the 5-year-old and rushed her out of the house.