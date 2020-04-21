Quick-Thinking 5-Year-Old Girl Survives House Fire by Hiding in Her Toy Chest

A 5-year-old from Monroe, Washington, survived the impossible after her family home went up in flames. Thanks to some quick thinking, she managed to make it through the experience. Once the house went up in a blaze on Sunday, the unnamed girl hid in a toy trunk -- miraculously sparing herself from danger.
Firefighters with Snohomish County Fire District 7 responded to a call about a house fire on Sunday.
A call about the fire on 154th Street Southeast came from a neighbor at 11:09 a.m., reported the Seattle Times. Monroe police officers arrived before firefighters. A man who lived in the house was able to get himself, his older child, and the family dog out of the home. He told police that his younger child was still inside on the upper level but he didn't know where.
Officers couldn't find the girl when they first searched the house.
They did manage to stop the blaze from growing, however. Police shut the door to the master bedroom where the fire started, which slowed things down and gave them time to look for the girl.
Finally the firefighters made it to the home -- and found the girl in an adjacent room.
She was hiding in trunk by the end of a bed.
“She wasn’t making sounds,” Heather Chadwick, an information officer for the fire district, told the newspaper. “He opened it up and saw her. She was laying in the toy chest just balled up.”
That's when the firefighter grabbed the 5-year-old and rushed her out of the house.
Incredibly, she was unharmed.
Medics even decided that she didn't need to go to the hospital, and none of the emergency personnel were injured in her rescue.
A statement from the fire station praised the police officers and their actions. "Due to the quick thinking of the police officers by closing the bedroom door, firefighters were able to contain the fire to the bedroom and extinguish the flames," King 5 reported.
Chadwick said authorities are still investigating how the fire started.
Authorities hope that this experience can be a teachable moment.
Thankfully, this story has a happy ending, but Chadwick told the Seattle Times this is exactly why fire officials have a specific recommendation for bedtime. "We preach it all the time -- sleep with your door closed," she said.
She added that having families under stay-at-home orders now means it's the perfect time to review -- or in some cases create -- a fire plan in case of emergency.
