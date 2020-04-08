Mom Wants All Parents To See Car Seat Photo Taken Minutes Before Toddler's Internal Decapitation

SWNS
A mom from New Brunswick, Canada, hopes that her heartfelt plea will encourage other parents to push for tighter car seat laws by sharing a photo of her three children only 20 minutes before two of them died in a crash. Thirty-two-year-old Eran Jones managed to survive the hit that killed her children and her sister-in-law, 23-year-old Christine Michaud, on March 21, 2013 -- but now she's hoping her story will make an impact on car seat laws everywhere.
It was snowing the day that the family drove from Slave Lake to Edmonton.
After Christine drove into the ditch, the car started to spin.
Jones said that things went "blank for a quarter of a second" and she has "no idea how many times we spun -- I think about 10 or 15 times."
"When everything stopped spinning, that's when I was in and out of consciousness," she remembered. She recalled trying to piece together where she was and what had happened.
She heard her son Trent gasping for breath.
"It's hard to explain how it feels to hear your baby cry in that way -- I have no words to describe that feeling," she explained. "You'd have to be there to understand."
Halfway through their drive, Jones managed to take a photo of her three kids in the back seat -- but little did she know it would be her last.
Trent died from internal spinal decapitation, which Jones believes happened because he was in a forward-facing car seat.
Trent was in a five-point harness seat, but Jones argued that because he was younger than 2, he should have been in a rear-facing seat. Her surviving son, Owen, who is now 10, didn't escape without his fair share of injuries. The boy had a broken arm, collapsed lungs, and a ruptured spleen. He, too, had been in a no-back booster seat.
Jones said she sensed something was wrong when medics who arrived only asked questions about Owen's medical history -- not for her other kids.
"At that point I didn't know that the others were gone -- I guess I knew but I didn't," she said.
Her kids' deaths were confirmed hours later by Jones' fiancé, who had to deliver the heartbreaking news to her at the hospital.
"When the hospital told him, he told them 'don't tell her -- let me tell her,'" she recalled. "He was telling me that I've lost half my family."Luckily, Jones only had to be in the hospital for a few days and Owen would go home shortly after. He was her shining light through the next few years when her grief was at its strongest.
Jones works hard to give back and has been fighting for stricter car seat regulations for children.
Jones' story is still an important lesson on why these recommendations matter.
Since her tragic accident, the mom has had new baby Elizabeth with new partner Nicolas, but she still credits her sister-in-law with saving her life.
"If she hadn't swerved toward the ditch, I wouldn't be here now. I shouldn't be here, but I am," she said.
"That's why I'm doing what I'm doing," she continued. "It's helping parents around the world. It's pretty overwhelming at times."
