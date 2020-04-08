Mom Wants All Parents To See Car Seat Photo Taken Minutes Before Toddler's Internal Decapitation

A mom from New Brunswick, Canada, hopes that her heartfelt plea will encourage other parents to push for tighter car seat laws by sharing a photo of her three children only 20 minutes before two of them died in a crash. Thirty-two-year-old Eran Jones managed to survive the hit that killed her children and her sister-in-law, 23-year-old Christine Michaud, on March 21, 2013 -- but now she's hoping her story will make an impact on car seat laws everywhere.

  • It was snowing the day that the family drove from Slave Lake to Edmonton.

    Eran Jones
    SWNS

    Experienced with driving in snow, they were "taking it slow." Jones told SWNS that she, her 4-year-old Hailie Michaud, 17-month-old Trent Michaud, 3-year-old Owen Michaud, and Christine were hit head-on when a pick-up truck tried to overtake a passing truck. Jones and Owen managed to survive the hit because of some quick thinking on Christine's part.

    "My sister-in-law said, 'Hold on, I'm going to take the ditch' -- those were her last words," the mom said.

  • After Christine drove into the ditch, the car started to spin.

    Jones said that things went "blank for a quarter of a second" and she has "no idea how many times we spun -- I think about 10 or 15 times."

    "When everything stopped spinning, that's when I was in and out of consciousness," she remembered. She recalled trying to piece together where she was and what had happened.

  • She heard her son Trent gasping for breath.

    "It's hard to explain how it feels to hear your baby cry in that way -- I have no words to describe that feeling," she explained. "You'd have to be there to understand."

  • Halfway through their drive, Jones managed to take a photo of her three kids in the back seat -- but little did she know it would be her last.

    Eran Jones
    SWNS

    Jones later said she knew immediately that Christine was dead by the way her hand fell from the steering wheel. Meanwhile, her son Owen was screaming, and she couldn't find Hailie. 

    "It's only afterwards I got pictures -- and it took a while to want to see them -- that I realized why I couldn't see her and understood the extent of her injuries," Jones said. 

    During the crash, Hailie slid under the driver's seat, a common position after a crash that experts call "the submarine effect" because the child slides under the lap restraint. She suffered from internal organ damage. Hailie had been in a no-back booster seat, and Jones said she believes her daughter would have survived had she been in a five-point harness car seat.

  • Trent died from internal spinal decapitation, which Jones believes happened because he was in a forward-facing car seat.

    Trent was in a five-point harness seat, but Jones argued that because he was younger than 2, he should have been in a rear-facing seat. Her surviving son, Owen, who is now 10, didn't escape without his fair share of injuries. The boy had a broken arm, collapsed lungs, and a ruptured spleen. He, too, had been in a no-back booster seat.

    Jones said she sensed something was wrong when medics who arrived only asked questions about Owen's medical history -- not for her other kids.

    "At that point I didn't know that the others were gone -- I guess I knew but I didn't," she said. 

  • Her kids' deaths were confirmed hours later by Jones' fiancé, who had to deliver the heartbreaking news to her at the hospital.

    "When the hospital told him, he told them 'don't tell her -- let me tell her,'" she recalled. "He was telling me that I've lost half my family."

    Luckily, Jones only had to be in the hospital for a few days and Owen would go home shortly after. He was her shining light through the next few years when her grief was at its strongest.

  • Jones works hard to give back and has been fighting for stricter car seat regulations for children.

    Eran Jones
    SWNS

    Since 2018, the mom has been a voluntary car seat technician, helping more than 250 families properly install seats for their kids. She also has been pushing for lawmakers in Canada to make it law that children younger than 2 need to be in a rear-facing seat, that children need to stay in car seats until they're 5, and that children need to be in a car seat until they're 145 cm (about 57 inches). Jones also has a Facebook page dedicated to car seat safety.

    In the United States, the American Academy of Pediatrics has already changed its official recommendation, stating that kids should stay in rear-facing car seats for "as long as possible," the website read. "Until they reach the highest weight or height allowed by their seat."

    “Fortunately, car seat manufacturers have created seats that allow children to remain rear-facing until they weigh 40 pounds or more, which means most children can remain rear-facing past their second birthday,” Dr. Benjamin Hoffman wrote in the official statement.

  • Jones' story is still an important lesson on why these recommendations matter.

    Since her tragic accident, the mom has had new baby Elizabeth with new partner Nicolas, but she still credits her sister-in-law with saving her life.

    "If she hadn't swerved toward the ditch, I wouldn't be here now. I shouldn't be here, but I am," she said.

    "That's why I'm doing what I'm doing," she continued. "It's helping parents around the world. It's pretty overwhelming at times."

