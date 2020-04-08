Mom Wants All Parents To See Car Seat Photo Taken Minutes Before Toddler's Internal Decapitation

Halfway through their drive, Jones managed to take a photo of her three kids in the back seat -- but little did she know it would be her last.

Jones later said she knew immediately that Christine was dead by the way her hand fell from the steering wheel. Meanwhile, her son Owen was screaming, and she couldn't find Hailie.

"It's only afterwards I got pictures -- and it took a while to want to see them -- that I realized why I couldn't see her and understood the extent of her injuries," Jones said.

During the crash, Hailie slid under the driver's seat, a common position after a crash that experts call "the submarine effect" because the child slides under the lap restraint. She suffered from internal organ damage. Hailie had been in a no-back booster seat, and Jones said she believes her daughter would have survived had she been in a five-point harness car seat.