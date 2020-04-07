Mom Says Baby Was Just Diagnosed With Coronavirus — Despite Family Doing 'Everything Right'

Imagine Barker's frustration when a friend posted that they were willingly going to ignore the advice to stay home.

She tells us that a family friend had posted on social media "saying that if the government tighten the restrictions even more and stop people going out for walks and daily exercise, then she wouldn’t listen to it. She’s still taking her son out regardless, and basically said it was all stupid."

It made Barker furious to see that her friend "didn’t seem to care about what was going on."

What's more, "it wasn’t the first time I’d seen people say they aren’t listening to the rules put in place."

That frustration is why she decided to share her story on Facebook in the first place.

"We listened to everything, and we still caught it," she says.