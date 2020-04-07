Mom Says Baby Was Just Diagnosed With Coronavirus — Despite Family Doing 'Everything Right'

Courtney Barker
Staying home is easy when compared to the work that medical and hospital workers are facing to fight the coronavirus. But nothing is more infuriating than when people decide to disregard the advice (and sometimes ordinances) of health officials and still leave their homes. That is why mom Courtney Barker of Plimpton, England, penned a heartfelt plea to the people not taking staying at home efforts seriously, days after she found out that her 7-month-old son, Arthur, was diagnosed with the virus.
-
The mom took to Facebook on Sunday because she was "fed up."
In her post, the mom of three wrote that she and her family had been self isolating for the last four weeks.
"My husband was the only one who left the house (twice) for food essentials," she wrote. "Yet [the coronavirus] has still managed to make its way into our house."
-
They followed every rule! Every guideline! Every piece of advice from health officials -- and still they got sick.
-
-
At 6 that night, however, Arthur took a turn for the worse.
The mom was terrified when she put her son in his high chair and he "went limp."
"He closed his eyes and started grunting, so I jumped up pulled him out, and he felt very, very hot," she recalls. Barker took Arthur's temperature, stripped him down to his diaper to cool him off, and gave him Calpol, an infant pain and fever medication sold in England.
-
Barker took her son's temperature and it was 100.94 degrees.
About 35 to 40 minutes later she took his temperature again, and it had risen to 101.84, even after taking the fever reducer. It was a sure-fire sign that something was seriously wrong.
-
-
She called emergency services, and Arthur was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.
At the hospital, doctors monitored him until his temperature lowered and his heart rate came down.
"Then they sent us home and said if it happens again, ring back," she says. But of course, "the following evening at 10 p.m. it happened again."
-
Barker rushed her son to the hospital again, but for the second time her son was sent home.
-
-
It was then that doctors said the word that no parent wants to hear right now: coronavirus.
The only treatment they could recommend, Barker says, was to take Arthur home and push fluids and give him more Calpol.
"His little body was fighting the virus so well, they said it was safe to treat at home and monitor him," she says.
-
Unfortunately, the bad news didn't stop there. On the same day that Arthur went limp, Barker's husband started showing symptoms.
-
-
Imagine Barker's frustration when a friend posted that they were willingly going to ignore the advice to stay home.
She tells us that a family friend had posted on social media "saying that if the government tighten the restrictions even more and stop people going out for walks and daily exercise, then she wouldn’t listen to it. She’s still taking her son out regardless, and basically said it was all stupid."
It made Barker furious to see that her friend "didn’t seem to care about what was going on."
What's more, "it wasn’t the first time I’d seen people say they aren’t listening to the rules put in place."
That frustration is why she decided to share her story on Facebook in the first place.
"We listened to everything, and we still caught it," she says.
-
The bright side is that Arthur is on the mend.
The rest of his family is taking things one day at a time, but Barker was excited to report that yesterday "we finally got a smile from him, and he is sitting up playing with a toy so it’s a massive improvement from four to five days ago!"
Her story proves that this virus can infect anyone, no matter how safe you think you're being.
"It was frustrating how others can be so, so reckless and be fine but we were so careful and we got it," she adds.
In the end, the mom has a message to anyone who thinks it's fine to run out for a walk or errand that isn't necessary.
"PLEASE STAY HOME!" she wrote on Facebook. "The government needs to be more strict!"
She ended her post with some meaningful food for thought.
"Is it really worth your life or anyone else’s life for the sake of a walk or a run?" she asked. "Or even a trip out in the car?"
We think most people would agree that it's really not.
Share this Story