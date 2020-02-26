Mother of Missing Toddler Evelyn Boswell Arrested & Charged With Making a False Report

Evelyn, who is 15 months old, has been missing since late 2019, though authorities were only recently alerted to her disappearance.

AMBER ALERT: We need your help to locate 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell, who is missing from Sullivan County. If you have seen Evelyn, please call the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/wL3cKkswsh

According to CNN, Evelyn's grandfather reported her missing on February 18, after he claimed he hadn't seen the toddler since the end of November and beginning of December 2019. The day after she was reported missing, police issued an Amber Alert.

Since the investigation first began, police have noted that the details behind the girl's disappearance have been conflicting, to say the least. In a press conference on February 21, Megan claimed that she knew who took Evelyn, but couldn't say who it was out of fear that the person would run off with her child.



"Well the reason I didn't report it or anything was I knew the person who had her, and I didn't want them to run away with her," the mom explained. "And as soon as they thought anything was going on they just kinda vanished. So I'm just kinda worried, you know, about where they are at. What they're doing with her at this point in time."



"In a way, I knew that as soon as anything went down this person was going to disappear and they have," Megan continued. "They won't answer phone calls. They just kinda disappeared."

