Grieving Husband Tracks Down Hit-&-Run Driver Who Allegedly Killed His Wife, a Mom of 8

In addition to being a wife and mother of eight, Brenda was a proud Navy veteran.

Police said they found the man because of a vital piece of evidence Rod Richardson found. https://t.co/V5wLlO877P

A GoFundMe account created by Rod shared that his wife "was the most loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend, co-worker, and so many other things to everybody she knew."

Her nickname was Pinky -- "not only because she loves the color Pink, but because she used her pinky as to wave at passing motorcycles," her husband wrote.

Last week, Brenda's life was tragically cut short when a white Lexus plowed into her, throwing her 30 feet from her motorcycle, according to police.

