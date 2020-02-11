Grieving Husband Tracks Down Hit-&-Run Driver Who Allegedly Killed His Wife, a Mom of 8

A husband intent on finding the hit-and-run driver who killed his wife earlier this month has finally lead police to a suspect. Brenda Richardson was severely injured when a driver crashed into her motorcycle February 5 in Corona, California, and then sped away. The wife and mother of eight later died from her injuries, and after her death, her husband Rod simply couldn't rest. Instead, he decided to take it upon himself to bring the driver to justice -- and in just a matter of days, it seems he has.
In addition to being a wife and mother of eight, Brenda was a proud Navy veteran.
A GoFundMe account created by Rod shared that his wife "was the most loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend, co-worker, and so many other things to everybody she knew."
Her nickname was Pinky -- "not only because she loves the color Pink, but because she used her pinky as to wave at passing motorcycles," her husband wrote.
Last week, Brenda's life was tragically cut short when a white Lexus plowed into her, throwing her 30 feet from her motorcycle, according to police.
The driver immediately fled the scene, while Brenda was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries.
The next day, she succumbed to her injuries and died, KDRV reported.
As a former police officer, her husband just couldn't sit by after her death and leave the investigation to others.
"When you have your older kids falling on the ground crying cause they have no control ... your younger kids waking you up in the middle of the night saying they missed her, it's a lot," he told NBC 4.
So, just one day after his wife's death, he decided to find the person who killed her himself.
Rod circled back to the intersection where his wife was killed and spent three hours investigating four neighborhoods, looking for clues.
"I got to the fifth gated community," he recounted. "I'm on my motorcycle, the gate was closing. I barely squeezed through. As I was driving through the parking lot, I got about halfway through. [I saw a] car parked there just bashed in."
The car that Rob zeroed in on was crushed on the passenger side, with a broken side mirror and a smashed sunroof.
"My heart dropped," Rod recalled. "I called the police [and told them] I think I found the car that hit my wife."
Indeed, it appears he had. Parts of Brenda's motorcycle, which became stuck in the car upon impact, were found stashed inside.
The grieving husband called police to report his discovery, and Friday, authorities arrested 85-year-old Tashiro Isa.
Isa was arrested on charges of felony hit and run and vehicular manslaughter, but was released on $75,000 bail the same day. He is expected to appear in court April 22.
"I'm not a revengeful person," Rod said when asked why he sought out his wife's killer. "And my wife in no way possible is revengeful. It was on my heart ... my older girls to have some closure. I felt like I needed to go find the car that hit my wife."
Following Isa's arrest, Rob said his family has found a sense of peace.
"I am saddened for him," he added. "I'm saddened for his family. I don't have anger for him or his family. I'm happy that my girls have closure."
But still, he misses the woman he loved.
"Does it change anything for me? No. It doesn't stop the pain," he said. "It doesn't stop where I'm at. Waking up every morning or going to bed without her."
Rod's GoFundMe account, which was created to cover funeral expenses, has since raised $19,300. It's also become a place where the grieving husband can share thoughts on his late wife's passing.
"Our lives are forever changed," he wrote about the wife he lost far too soon. "She will be waiting for us in Heaven."
