Day Care Boldly Sends Baby Home With a Note to Mom Written on His Belly

Usually, her sons' day care puts a report in their lunchboxes -- just to check in about their moods and if they need any extra supplies like diapers.

Both of her sons, Milo and Fin, attend Children’s Education Center of the Islands day care facility, WINK News reported. The reports the mom usually gets are written on a piece of paper -- which Chisum freely admits she sometimes doesn't get the chance to read. But resorting to writing the message on a child's body?

"I’m a single mom with a full time job and two very young children," she wrote on Facebook.

"SUE ME FOR NOT READING THE REPORT EVERY SINGLE DAY."