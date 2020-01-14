Married First Cousins Expecting Baby Face Prison Time -- But Have Zero Regrets

The couple could face up to $10,000 in fines and five years in prison for violating Utah's law against first cousins having sex.

Peang's pregnancy serves as irrefutable proof that the two have had intercourse, leaving them vulnerable to legal action, according to the New York Post.

Utah's ban on sex between cousins has to do with the proven risk of birth defects -- which are pretty serious, according to researchers. In fact, a study conducted by the Journal of Genetic Counseling found that health issues such as spina bifida or cystic fibrosis were found in 3% to 4% of all babies, but for babies born to first cousins, those risks go up by 1.7 to 2.8 percentage points.

Still, the couple, both 38, believe that their soon-to-be son will beat those odds.

“We had to do our due diligence because everyone was saying to us, ‘No, don’t do that,’ and ‘It’s so risky and irresponsible,'” Peang, who is due May 22, told the Post. “So we did genetic testing and found out it was OK for us to parent together.”

The couple also pointed out that marriage between couples who are first cousins is legal in more than half of U.S. states, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, and Colorado, as well as Canada and Europe. So when it comes to their union, Lee and Peang have a strict “mind your own business” policy.