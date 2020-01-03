Mom Allegedly Drops Toddler Out 11th Story Window & Leaves Second Kid in Scalding Bath Before Jumping Herself

Police found the woman and 1-year-old, Ameer Newell, at around 2 a.m. outside the high-rise apartment building.

Police later reviewed security footage, which showed Ameer falling from the building seconds before the woman joined him, The Chicago Sun-Times reports. The woman was then seen striking the scaffolding alongside the building before hitting the ground.

Authorities were allowed into the building by security guards, where they found 2-year-old Johntavis Newell in the bathtub and a 70-year-old man who had stab wounds and cuts to his face and body. Johntavis had been badly scalded by the hot water, and police later noted that he had lacerations to the head.

The grandfather, who was alive when authorities found him, confirmed to police that his granddaughter stabbed him before she jumped out the window.