Mom Allegedly Drops Toddler Out 11th Story Window & Leaves Second Kid in Scalding Bath Before Jumping Herself

Mom jumps from 11th story
CBS 2

Police are investigating the tragic deaths of two young boys, after both perished at an apartment complex in Chicago on Thursday in mysterious circumstances. A woman in her 30s who is believed to be their mother allegedly stabbed her grandfather inside the home before tossing her 1-year-old out the window and then jumping herself. A second child, a 2-year-old boy, who was left inside a scalding hot bath, later died of his injuries. The mother and grandfather are in hospital in critical condition.

  • Police found the woman and 1-year-old, Ameer Newell, at around 2 a.m. outside the high-rise apartment building.

    Woman jumps from window
    CBS 2

    Police later reviewed security footage, which showed Ameer falling from the building seconds before the woman joined him, The Chicago Sun-Times reports. The woman was then seen striking the scaffolding alongside the building before hitting the ground. 

    Authorities were allowed into the building by security guards, where they found 2-year-old Johntavis Newell in the bathtub and a 70-year-old man who had stab wounds and cuts to his face and body. Johntavis had been badly scalded by the hot water, and police later noted that he had lacerations to the head.

    The grandfather, who was alive when authorities found him, confirmed to police that his granddaughter stabbed him before she jumped out the window. 

  • The children were rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital, where they were officially declared dead.

    woman jumps from window
    CBS 2

    Meanwhile, both the woman and her grandfather remain hospitalized at the University of Chicago Medical Center. Both are in serious condition. 

    “They’re still sedated so we have not been able to interview them,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said at a press conference on January 2. 

    In the meantime, police have been able to speak with friends and family members during their investigation to piece together what might have happened.

  • One friend shared with that the woman had moved out of her family home just last week.

    The friend -- who asked to not be identified -- was standing outside that home in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood when he spoke to a reporter with The Chicago Sun-Times.

    News of the tragic incident “broke my heart,” the friend shared, adding that "they’re a loving family.”

    “It was insanity to me,” said another neighbor, who only identified himself as Rahin to KIRO 7. “I saw it. It was the first thing I saw when I woke up and it’s right around the corner. I come out here with the dogs at 4 o’clock and I couldn’t believe it.”

    Police are currently investigating the incident as an attempted murder-suicide, although the motive remains unknown.

