Missing Mom’s Best Friend Reportedly Involved in Her Murder in Plot To Steal Newborn

Police investigating the disappearance of 33-year-old Heidi Broussard have found what they believe to be her body inside the trunk of a car Thursday night. The vehicle was parked near a residence in Jersey Village, Texas, and was registered to Broussard's close friend. A baby, who police believe to be her 3-week-old daughter Margo Carey, was also discovered, alive and safe inside the nearby house.
Broussard and her daughter have been missing since December 12, when they were last seen dropping off her 6-year-old son at Cowan Elementary School.
The mother and baby were thought to have returned to their apartment complex in Austin, Texas, but by the time Shane Carey -- Broussard's fiancé and Margot's father -- returned home around 2 p.m. that day, they were noticeably gone.
"Her car … everything's at the house," Carey told KVUE at the time. "The baby stuff … everything. Nothing's gone except her and the baby."
Police later said there was no sign of a struggle within the home and the only item that was missing was her cellphone, which had been turned off. She had not taken her purse or car keys. At the time, Margot was only weeks old, and Carey later told police that he was tipped off that something was wrong when no one had gone to pick up Broussard's son.
"Get her home safe, or put her somewhere safe," he plead in a second televised interview with KVUE. "Feed the baby ... she's only 3 weeks old. Just find a way, and you won't be in trouble. ... Just drop her off, she has a beautiful family."
Police have charged a "close friend" of Broussard's with kidnapping, and startling new details potentially reveal a twisted plot to take Broussard's baby.
Details that have emerged from the case also point toward Carey -- who allegedly was abusive to Broussard during their 10-year relationship.
The Daily Mail published photos December 20 taken by Broussard and sent to her close friend of 20 years, Cliffe Nolte, which revealed bruises on her arms allegedly given to her by Carey.
In the private messages from March 11 of this year, Broussard claimed Carey physically assaulted her for attempting to leave their relationship.
"Shane grabbed me really hard because I tried to stop him because he stole [pet dog] Zeus last [night] cause I told him I couldn't stay," she wrote in the message that accompanied the photos.
Nolte told the Daily Mail that Broussard intended to leave Carey after the incident but decided to stay once she learned she was pregnant.
"She was going to leave quite a few times," he said. "We had everything prepared at our house to come and stay the last time but then she got pregnant with Margot and she decided to stay."
He also said he shared the photos with police during their investigation, but 12 News reported that as of December 20, police did not think that Carey was involved in Broussard's murder.
Police claim that Fieramusca may have had an accomplice. For now, she is being held on a $600,000 bond and is expected to be charged with murder. A second report from ABC 13 stated that she is being held on three charges: two kidnapping offenses and one tampering with evidence, a human corpse.
Meanwhile, Child Protective Services has taken custody of the baby, People reported.
