Missing Mom’s Best Friend Reportedly Involved in Her Murder in Plot To Steal Newborn

Broussard and her daughter have been missing since December 12, when they were last seen dropping off her 6-year-old son at Cowan Elementary School.

The mother and baby were thought to have returned to their apartment complex in Austin, Texas, but by the time Shane Carey -- Broussard's fiancé and Margot's father -- returned home around 2 p.m. that day, they were noticeably gone.

"Her car … everything's at the house," Carey told KVUE at the time. "The baby stuff … everything. Nothing's gone except her and the baby."



Police later said there was no sign of a struggle within the home and the only item that was missing was her cellphone, which had been turned off. She had not taken her purse or car keys. At the time, Margot was only weeks old, and Carey later told police that he was tipped off that something was wrong when no one had gone to pick up Broussard's son.

"Get her home safe, or put her somewhere safe," he plead in a second televised interview with KVUE. "Feed the baby ... she's only 3 weeks old. Just find a way, and you won't be in trouble. ... Just drop her off, she has a beautiful family."

