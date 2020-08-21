Boy With Albinism Dyes Hair Purple After Being Brutally Bullied for Looking Like a 'Marshmallow'

"I knew at that point I would need to prepare him and myself for what was ahead socially," she says. "I fear everyday another child will harm him and he can't defend himself."



In fact, Timothy has been bullied so much by peers, it's taken a harsh mental toll on him and of course, on his mother, too.

"I've heard him say he wants to kill himself," she admits. "I've cried more tears than I knew were physically possible. It's also so conflicting mentally because what really is the best course of action in these situations. Should I have him take martial arts classes to teach him self defense? If a another kid hits or hurts him, should I tell him to defend himself, hit back or teach him violence isn't the answer? I mean, what is the real answer?"