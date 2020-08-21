Boy With Albinism Dyes Hair Purple After Being Brutally Bullied for Looking Like a 'Marshmallow'

Timothy Hasty, an 11-year old boy living with legal blindness and albinism, has always stood out -- though sadly, it hasn't always been for all of the things that make him a "wonderful kid." His mom Eva Hasty, a curvy style blogger and influencer, says her boy has been bullied for his differences for a long, long time and a recent incident inspired a rather dramatic change. 

  • "Kids started making fun of his hair color, his vision, and his glasses," Eva told CafeMom. 

    "One time two fifth graders trapped him in the bathroom (he was 8 at the time) and they were going to attack him. He's legally blind so there's no way he could defend himself. Luckily another fourth grader walked in and caught them bullying him."

  • It's a reality Eva began preparing for when he was diagnosed with albinism at 10 weeks old. 

    "I knew at that point I would need to prepare him and myself for what was ahead socially," she says. "I fear everyday another child will harm him and he can't defend himself."

    In fact, Timothy has been bullied so much by peers, it's taken a harsh mental toll on him and of course, on his mother, too. 

    "I've heard him say he wants to kill himself," she admits. "I've cried more tears than I knew were physically possible. It's also so conflicting mentally because what really is the best course of action in these situations. Should I have him take martial arts classes to teach him self defense? If a another kid hits or hurts him, should I tell him to defend himself, hit back or teach him violence isn't the answer? I mean, what is the real answer?"

  • Recently, Timothy was teased by peers who incessantly called him "marshmallow" over his light complexion and hair, and that's when he got an idea. 

    "He's always wanted bright colored hair like his favorite YouTuber DanTDM," Eva explains. "So he picked purple at the Sally's. He was scared at first since it had never been dyed. I told him to think on it for 24 hours and if he still wasn't sure after that, we'd flip a coin. We ended up flipping a coin and the coin said to dye it, so we did."

  • Luckily, he couldn't have been happier with how it turned out. 

    "He was so happy with the results he almost cried," says Eva. "As soon as it was done he was shocked and happily overwhelmed. He said: 'Now they can't call me Marshmallow anymore.' And for the remainder of the night he was upbeat, playful, and happy. When he woke up this morning he felt his hair, looked in the mirror and said 'oh good.' Because he thought he dreamed it."

    And ultimately, Eva says the experience reinforced a belief she's held for a long time: When it comes to kids expressing themselves let them be who they want to be. 

    "If they want to experiment with simple body alterations like hair dye, getting their ears pierced etc. ... and you know it will have a positive mental effect on them, just do it," she advises. "You're literally hurting no one by doing it."

  • Eva also notes that while the name-calling certainly hurts, all the positive feedback he's been getting has really been uplifting. 

    "I have to pump him up everyday," she adds. "I have to be his No. 1 fan. I have to gas him up so that if others try to kill his spark, there's plenty left in the tank to light it back up."

    Because overall, every child deserves to not only be loved but to love themselves. And if purple hair helps, why the heck not?

