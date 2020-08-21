Boy With Albinism Dyes Hair Purple After Being Brutally Bullied for Looking Like a 'Marshmallow'

Eva Hasty
Timothy Hasty, an 11-year old boy living with legal blindness and albinism, has always stood out -- though sadly, it hasn't always been for all of the things that make him a "wonderful kid." His mom Eva Hasty, a curvy style blogger and influencer, says her boy has been bullied for his differences for a long, long time and a recent incident inspired a rather dramatic change.
"Kids started making fun of his hair color, his vision, and his glasses," Eva told CafeMom.
It's a reality Eva began preparing for when he was diagnosed with albinism at 10 weeks old.
Recently, Timothy was teased by peers who incessantly called him "marshmallow" over his light complexion and hair, and that's when he got an idea.
Luckily, he couldn't have been happier with how it turned out.
Eva also notes that while the name-calling certainly hurts, all the positive feedback he's been getting has really been uplifting.
