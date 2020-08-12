5 Back-To-School Activities Kids Will Actually Be Excited About

Back-to-school season is officially here! Whether your kids are physically going back to school this fall or preparing to learn remotely, it’s the time of year when we all have to kick it back into gear. While summer may not have been as relaxing as usual, chances are your kids are no longer on a schedule or have a great “learning-ready” routine. In order to get back into the swing of things and prepare for school, it’s important to get your kids excited about learning again! Here are some of our favorite back-to-school activities kids will actually be excited about:

  • 1. Decorate School Supplies

    One of the best ways to get excited about using school supplies again? Personalize them! Use stickers, markers, washi tape, glitter, and other craft supplies to decorate your notebooks and folders. Want to personalize other gear? Try using patches for backpacks, tassels for lunchboxes, and keychains for zipper pencil cases. Looking for some craft-spiration? Check out the Max Original Craftopia, which features kids competing in a crafting competition!

  • 2. Watch Movies/TV Shows About School

    If your kiddo loves to watch movies or television shows (and let’s be honest, who doesn’t?), ramp up for the school year by watching shows/movies that celebrate education! HBO Max has a ton of great family-friendly options, like School of Rock (HBO), Sky High (HBO), Sesame Street, and The Big Bang Theory.

  • 3. Make DIY Back-To-School Clothes

    What’s more fun than making your own clothes? If you want your kids to feel excited about their back-to-school clothes, let them decorate their own outfits! There are a few ways you can go about making/decorating your own clothes — try making your own tie-dye T-shirts, using iron-on patches for jeans and shorts, or adding a little flair with fabric paint or fabric markers. Of course, if you’re really crafty, you can make clothes from scratch using patterns!

  • 4. Set Up A Homework Nook

    Everyone needs a good work setup — parents have offices, so why should kids have homework nooks? Set up a nook for your kids with a small desk, a chair, and some decorations that inspire your kids to get work done. Make sure there’s lots of light, all sorts of school supplies, and a great organization system to make it an enjoyable place to spend time.

  • 5. Write A Letter To The New Teacher

    Before the school year starts, encourage your child to write a letter to their new teacher! This could be an email, a handwritten note, or a greeting card. Not only will your kid get a chance to introduce themselves before school starts, they’ll also get to feel connected to their new teacher and get excited about what they might learn this year.

