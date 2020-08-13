16 Back-To-School Traditions to Still Keep

Image: iStock



iStock The new school year is just around the corner and it's hard to believe how quickly it crept up. Given the break with our kids at home was far longer than any other school year, it could be assumed that parents are looking forward to it. However, just like this whole year has been an odd one, many parents find themselves fretting over the new school year, considering it'll be like none other before it.

Some parents decided to keep their kids home and do virtual learning while others feel sending their kids to in-person class is the best and some have chosen (or the school board has chosen) to do a hybrid model. For some families, choosing to unenroll their kids and homeschool is the better option for their situation—all thanks to the worldwide health crisis that has made it potentially dangerous for kids to be in class together.

No matter what has been decided or what the parents have chosen to do, that doesn't mean the back-to-school traditions don't need to be forgotten this year. We've made these traditions for a reason, to make those lasting memories and to have mementos to look back on.

We've rounded up 16 back-to-school traditions to keep alive this school year, no matter how or if the kids are going back to class.