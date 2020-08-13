16 Back-To-School Traditions to Still Keep

iStock
The new school year is just around the corner and it's hard to believe how quickly it crept up. Given the break with our kids at home was far longer than any other school year, it could be assumed that parents are looking forward to it. However, just like this whole year has been an odd one, many parents find themselves fretting over the new school year, considering it'll be like none other before it.
Some parents decided to keep their kids home and do virtual learning while others feel sending their kids to in-person class is the best and some have chosen (or the school board has chosen) to do a hybrid model. For some families, choosing to unenroll their kids and homeschool is the better option for their situation—all thanks to the worldwide health crisis that has made it potentially dangerous for kids to be in class together.
No matter what has been decided or what the parents have chosen to do, that doesn't mean the back-to-school traditions don't need to be forgotten this year. We've made these traditions for a reason, to make those lasting memories and to have mementos to look back on.
We've rounded up 16 back-to-school traditions to keep alive this school year, no matter how or if the kids are going back to class.
-
Read a Book Before Bed1
Oh the Places You'll Go is one of the cutest books for this type of tradition. The book by Dr. Suess is great for parents to read to their kids or if the kids are old enough, to have the children read to the parents. If there's a desire to make the tradition even more memorable, each year before the first day of school, write a motivational or sweet message into the book.
-
Make a Special Day2
If there's more than one child in the family, set aside a full day for each of them. With this date, the parent can celebrate the favorite things each of the kids have. Choose their favorite meal, the movie they always want to watch over and over again. This tradition is something the parent and each of the kids can look forward to.
-
-
Freshen Up the Homework Spot3
This tradition is especially useful if the kids will be doing a virtual track of school this year, but even if they're doing in-person lessons, it works. Take an afternoon to clean, spruce up, and decorate the space where they're going to do most of their work – or homework.
-
Pick Out the First Day Outfit4
This is a fun tradition for the first day and the parents and kids can spend some time coordinating the cloth mask with the outfit as well. Even if the kids aren't doing in person, having a cute or favorite outfit for the first day will get the whole year off on the right foot.
-
-
Prep All the School Supplies5
For some people, one of the best things about back-to-school is being able to see all the new supplies – or to organize the old ones. Take time before school starts and organize all those supplies, put those name stickers on the pencils and glue and all the other bits. This year it's more important than ever to not share.
-
Take Those Photos6
One of the most popular back-to-school traditions is those first day of school photos. This year, be extra creative and make memories of the unique school year that is just ahead. These can be funny, silly, serious or extravagant and it's a fun activity to let the imagination fly.
-
-
Decorate Their Bedroom Door7
Have a fun evening by decorating the kids' bedroom door while they're still sleeping. That way, when they wake up on the morning of their first day of school, they'll be surprised by the artwork, streamers, and balloons on the door. There's no better way to start the day than with a joyful showing of support.
-
Sidewalk Chalk Messages8
Not all kids will be heading back into the classroom this school year, but everyone could use some extra encouragement. Grab some sidewalk chalk, take the kids outside, and decorate the sidewalks that kids and/or teachers will use to get to school. Cheerful supportive messages and tips for a good first day would be great to highlight.
-
-
Size Up a T-Shirt9
If there's a desire to start a back-to-school tradition that will last for years to come, grab a large white t-shirt that would fit an adult and write an encouraging or funny school message on it. Each year, before the new school year, have the kids put the shirt on (yes, even when it's way too big) and take a photo every year. It's a fun way to watch the kids grow with each grade.
-
Bake a Cake or Cupcakes10
Everyone loves a cake and making it a tradition to bake one each year before school starts is not only fun to bake together but getting to eat it will be full of fun as well. There are several ways to jazz it up for the new year – bake an apple-shaped cake, one that looks like a school bus, or decorated with the name of the kid's new teacher.
-
-
Gift a New Book11
There are so many great books for kids and just imagine the great library that could be built up if it's a yearly tradition to gift a new book for each school year. Customize it by writing a personal message along with the year on the inside of every new book cover. Every time the kid goes to read that book, they'll be able to revisit that memory, too.
-
Bake a Great Breakfast12
There's a reason breakfast is called the meal of champions; it sets us up for the best possibility to have a great day. On the first day of school there is so much anxiety – even if the classes are in person or virtually. Spend the morning making breakfast together (or the night before and heating up) and focus on the positives for the day ahead.
-
-
Interview the Kids on Their Goals13
This back-to-school tradition can be done in written form or a video if there's the ability to do that at home. Each year interview each child about themselves – what their favorite things are, their favorite subject, and what they're looking forward to or nervous about the upcoming year. Doing this each year will be a fun thing to reflect on at the end of each year or when the child is a graduating teenager.
-
Give Back14
If there's the financial ability to do so, make it a tradition each year to spend some time and money putting together backpacks for families and children in need. Most of the items can be purchased online and then the kids and parents can spend time before the first day of school making sure each backpack is filled with all the necessary gear.
-
-
Never Alone Bracelets15
If there's a child who will be heading back to in-person class this year, make "never alone" bracelets before school starts, which will be especially helpful if the child has any anxiety. And let's face it, even if the kid never used to have anxiety about leaving the house, there's a whole lot of understanding if this year is different.
-
The Year Before Photo16
If parents are looking for a back-to-school photo idea to start every year, the year before photo is a fun one. To do this tradition, take a photo of a child each year before school starts, then on the second year, have the child hold up last year's photo for the current year's picture. By the time the child gets to the end of their school career, it will be an adorable montage of pictures.