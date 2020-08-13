15 Tweets That Nail How Parents Feel About Going Back to School

iStock
Usually back-to-school season being just around the corner is something parents celebrate and start the countdown for. We look forward to the shopping of clothes and supplies, getting our kids back into a sleep-wake routine, and gear up for having them in class and a little more time on our hands. It's a return to calm for many parents, but this year it's completely different. Instead of being thrilled that school is just around the corner, parents are fearful – thanks to the worldwide health crisis that hasn't gone away.
School break was a lot longer for some kids this year than in any other past year. Many have been out of the classroom setting since mid-March when the health crisis hit and schools were closed for in-person learning. Administrators, teacher, and parents were hopeful that all of that would be settled before the new year in September, but it's clear that's not the case. Cases are going up not down and as the new year gears up, parents don't know what to do.
With no national plan in place, some schools are on the course to open up for in person learning. Other schools have decided to move to virtual learning for the time being, and others are offering a hybrid of the two. Most schools have been threatened with less funding if they're not open to students in the fall and it's left parents feeling different this year about the new school year than other past years.
We've rounded up 15 tweets that nail down perfectly what parents are feeling about going back to school this year.
-
Why So Quiet Here?1
There are some parents who would feel a lot better about in-person school if their schools mandated the kids and teachers wear masks. They school board has no issues being strict about what the kids can and can't wear – but for some reason when it comes to safety, and a tool to keep everyone safe when physical distancing isn't easy, they're quiet.
-
Only Choice Is Home2
There are so many parents who feel like there really isn't a viable option for their kids this school year. That's why many are choosing to keep their kids, so instead of back to school, it's school at home. The supply list is different when they're in school vs when they're doing school at home.
-
-
Wish Us Luck3
For many parents and teachers, we are all just hoping for the best. Since many don't have a choice but to send the kids back to school or to go back as a teacher, all we can do is think good thoughts and hope they materialize into reality.
-
Confused4
Without a national plan, some families have kids going to school in person, others at home, and there's really no consensus on what's best in either situation. For some parents, they have kids in various situations and it's anything but easy.
-
-
Best for Whom?5
In some families, everyone wants different things and it's hard to figure out, as a parent, whose needs are being met with all the different situations. On top of that, we have to balance what the kids prefer with the health crisis, and what is better for ourselves, as parents, too.
-
Think of This Differently6
The decision isn't easy. And for some reason parents are being judged no matter what they're choosing to do. Some parents make their decisions with pro/con lists that look at the bigger picture, and others are putting the statistics into a different scenario and seeing how it would make them feel then. It's not easy.
-
-
Have You Met Kids?7
Trying to get kids to do what we need them to on a good day is a challenge. The thought of teachers trying to ensure none of the little kids in their class hug each other isn't realistic. Believing kids will wash their hands effectively, and that they're not going to play around a bit with the seriousness of the virus, they're kidding themselves.
-
Not Getting Enough Credit8
It's interesting when we look at the cycle of how people treated teachers this year. We had them as having cushion jobs with summers off, to OMG they're the world's saints and deserve money. Now that back-to-school season is on the way, some are angered wondering why teachers are cautious about the upcoming year.
-
-
We Keeping Them Safe?9
There have been so many safety protocols put into place for some workplaces – like sports – where the players are tested every day to make sure they're not going to spread the virus. Well, what about our teachers at school? Parents know that kids aren't as likely to get it—or to get super sick from it – but the teachers will. And the kids will bring it home. What then?
-
How Exactly?10
There have been a bunch of people who have reported concerns about how the schools will handle cleaning and sanitizing enough to keep the kids safe. If these schools haven't been able to stock soap in the washrooms, what are they going to do now with no extra funding and way more hand washing?
-
-
It Doesn't Add Up11
There is a lot of things about the plan to reopen schools that doesn't make sense to a lot of parents. How there are more cases now than when they were closed. How no one got together in person to discuss these plans, and why the people making the decision seem to think it's okay?
-
Will You Volunteer?12
It's so clear that there is a large percentage of parents who are concerned about the school plan to reopen. It's not a universal concern, some parents are calm and feel good about the plan, but that's not everyone. Some feel like the people making the decisions aren't really taking into account what they're really asking of people.
-
-
How Has Lice Been13
This is a very valid point. While having lice isn't a crisis, it is a big deal and it's something that continuously gets passed around every year at school. Despite the provisions put in place to slow the spread and the notes that go home asking parents to be vigilant – it happens. Oh and by the way, it's a lot easier to catch the virus than lice.
-
Trust Instincts14
There are a lot of parents who really don't know what the right answer to this whole back-to-school thing is. Normally parents are thrilled and looking forward to it all – but that's not the case right now. All parents know to do is listen to their instincts and follow what their gut is telling them to do.
-
-
Not Everyone Has a Choice15
It's easy for people in a privileged situation to say that the going back to school plan is an obvious bad one. But the ability to leave home and go to school is something that keeps some kids afloat when home life can't. There is no easy situation in this and all we can do as parents is make the best decision we can with the resources and knowledge we have at the time.