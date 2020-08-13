15 Tweets That Nail How Parents Feel About Going Back to School

Image: iStock



iStock Usually back-to-school season being just around the corner is something parents celebrate and start the countdown for. We look forward to the shopping of clothes and supplies, getting our kids back into a sleep-wake routine, and gear up for having them in class and a little more time on our hands. It's a return to calm for many parents, but this year it's completely different. Instead of being thrilled that school is just around the corner, parents are fearful – thanks to the worldwide health crisis that hasn't gone away.

School break was a lot longer for some kids this year than in any other past year. Many have been out of the classroom setting since mid-March when the health crisis hit and schools were closed for in-person learning. Administrators, teacher, and parents were hopeful that all of that would be settled before the new year in September, but it's clear that's not the case. Cases are going up not down and as the new year gears up, parents don't know what to do.

With no national plan in place, some schools are on the course to open up for in person learning. Other schools have decided to move to virtual learning for the time being, and others are offering a hybrid of the two. Most schools have been threatened with less funding if they're not open to students in the fall and it's left parents feeling different this year about the new school year than other past years.

We've rounded up 15 tweets that nail down perfectly what parents are feeling about going back to school this year.