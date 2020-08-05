Target
This school year will undoubtedly be different than previous years — but that’s not necessarily a bad thing! In the spring, parents became homeschool teachers and kids got used to learning online. This year, whether kids are back at school full-time or not, they all deserve a great home work space — for homework, crafts, school projects, science experiments, and more. So turn your home into the coolest “homeroom” ever with these awesome Target products!
-
1. More Than Magic™ Character Cat Pen Set
-
2. Texas Instruments 30XIIS Scientific Calculator
-
-
3. JBuddies Studio Wired Kids Headphones
-
4. Pilot 5ct FriXion Clicker Erasable Retractable Gel Ink Pens
-
-
5. Post-it 6pk 3" x 3" Super Sticky Notes 65 Sheets
-
6. Crayola 24ct Pre-Sharpened Colored Pencils
-
-
7. Up&Up™ Cap Erasers
-
8. Fiskars SoftGrip Big Kids Scissors 6"
Share this Story