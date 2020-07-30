15 Ways To Show Teachers Some (Virtual) Love & Support This Year

Image: iStock



iStock No matter what decision is made about going back to school, this school year is going to be a strange one for parents, teachers, and our kids. We have to worry about the worldwide health issue that's put a wrench in the lives of so many people and the safety of our loved ones. For our kids, many were out of school for the last few months of the year. And now that students and teachers are gearing up for the next school year this fall, we're preparing for a unique start that is likely going to be stressful for everyone.





Teachers have been incredible through this whole thing. We've always known that they care for our kids and go above and beyond. However, all this health stuff has shown us just how heroic they are. The teachers jumped through hoops at the end of last year to ensure our kids were supported. They gave grace to the kids (and parents) who were frazzled from the changes in routine. They quickly changed up their curriculum to provide lessons virtually and are preparing for the next year facing a health crisis that hasn't gone away.

Our kids are going to need extra support this year, and our kids' teachers have already stepped up to provide that. So, it's equally important for us, as parents, to show some extra love and support for them as they navigate all this.

Here are 15 ways we can show teachers some (virtual) love and support this year.