15 Small But Mighty Ways Parents Can Show Up For Teachers This Year

Image: iStock



iStock The 2020-2021 school year isn't far away, and even with just a few weeks, parents are left unsure of how it's going to look like for their kids. Teachers, who are known for being super organized and always ready for that first day, are also unsure of what is going on. With the worldwide health crisis still surging across the country, the school year is going to be very different this year.

Without a country-wide plan in place, there are schools all across the country that are planning for different scenarios. Some experts are calling for schools to open and to put safety measures in place to keep the kids, and the adults who are working, safe. However, these experts are also urging people to remain flexible as things could change if the direction of the health crisis takes a shift.



As we gear up to the start of the school year, teachers, students, and parents are going to need extra grace and understanding. We need to remind each other that we are all in this together, and for us to get through it, we have to remember that.

For any parents who have kids returning to school this fall – whether that is in-person, online, or some hybrid, here are 15 ways parents can support teachers this year.