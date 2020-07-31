15 Small But Mighty Ways Parents Can Show Up For Teachers This Year

iStock
The 2020-2021 school year isn't far away, and even with just a few weeks, parents are left unsure of how it's going to look like for their kids. Teachers, who are known for being super organized and always ready for that first day, are also unsure of what is going on. With the worldwide health crisis still surging across the country, the school year is going to be very different this year.
Without a country-wide plan in place, there
are schools all across the country that are planning for different scenarios.
Some experts are calling for schools to open and to put safety measures in
place to keep the kids, and the adults who are working, safe. However, these
experts are also urging people to remain flexible as things could change if the
direction of the health crisis takes a shift.
As we gear up to the start of the school year, teachers, students, and parents are going to need extra grace and understanding. We need to remind each other that we are all in this together, and for us to get through it, we have to remember that.
For any parents who have kids returning to school this fall – whether that is in-person, online, or some hybrid, here are 15 ways parents can support teachers this year.
Practice Wearing Masks at Home1
Some schools are going to require kids to wear a cloth covering face mask when being physically distanced from each other isn't easy. We know that masks aren't fun, and encouraging our kids to wear them can be stressful. To make it easier for teachers – who are just trying to keep our kids healthy – having the kids practice wearing the mask before the first day of school will get them used to it, and it won't be all on the teachers to manage.
Keep Kids Home When They're Unwell2
We know that it's not always simple to keep the kids home when they're sick. Some parents have always insisted their kids attend class if they have a "mild cold," or they have no choice because the parent has to go to work. This year that needs to change – we have to help protect the class, school, teachers, and kids from getting sick. If the kids are unwell – even if it's mild – keep them home.
Set a Routine for Distance Learning3
For some parents and students, distance learning is how the school year is going to begin, at least. It's not the ideal situation for all students or teachers, but parents can help support the teachers who are trying to make it work that way by setting a good routine at home with the kids. Treat the day as if it was an in-person day – get the kids up at the same time, breakfast, and have a dedicated place for them to "attend" school virtually.
Teach Kids How and Why to Wash Hands4
Whether the kids will be an in-person class or a virtual one, handwashing is going to continue to be first-line protection against contracting the virus that's caused all this shakeup. Parents can help set the school year up for teachers who are going to be more overworked, but teaching their kids the why and how's of washing their hands.
Stock Up on Amazon Gift Cards5
On a good school year, teachers are often purchasing classroom needs with their own money. It's going to be more pressed for cash and strapped for time this coming school year, but parents can help out. If the family budget allows, stocking up on Amazon gift cards and gifting to the teacher or school is helpful, so there are funds available, if the classroom needs anything.
Buy Hand Sanitizer Bottles6
Handwashing is the best bet for keeping the germs away and helping those stay free from the virus. However, it's not always possible with big classes, and that's where hand sanitizer comes in. Stocking up on some for the kids and extra ones, if possible, to donate to the classroom will be a significant help for the upcoming school year. Make sure to double-check that the hand sanitizer doesn't contain any toxic ingredients.
Ask If There's Any Way to Help Prep the Classroom7
If the class is going to be in person, some rules are going to be in place and new guidelines to help ensure everyone stays safe. With these new guidelines will come new school necessities – like plexiglass covers around desks or more creative seating to help keep all the students safe. This is all extra expenses that often falls on the teachers. Offering to help, if it's possible budget-wise, can go a long way
Pick Up School Supplies, So Kids Have Their Own8
This school year is going to be different in that having shared supplies is going to be frowned upon. Given the fact many school supplies can't be sanitized so they can be safely used between students, sending the kids to school with their own supplies is going to be really important.
Donate Some Cloth Masks9
While cloth masks may not be necessary for the entire day at school, there will be times that it's essential to put on. Not every family will be able to afford some for the school year, and if a family can purchase extra or make extra, being able to donate them to the school can go a long way in helping the teacher – and the community as a whole.
Donate Hands-Free Soap Dispensers10
We know that washing hands is essential to help keep the spread from getting overwhelming. That's easier to do while at home, but not as simple in schools where sanitizing the faucets will be an issue as well. Picking up a touch-free soap pump, like one from Simplehuman, that has a sensor under to trigger the release of soap without needing to touch anything, will be a big help .
Stress the Importance of Physically Distancing11
The younger kids won't grasp the need to be physically distanced from their friends. They won't have an understanding that hugging and kissing and being super close to their friends is not good to do right now. That's why it's vital parents have conversations – more than one – with their kids about the importance of respecting the space that everyone needs right now.
Keep an Open Communication12
This school year isn't like any other that we've had in our lifetime. It's just as stressful for teachers – many who are also navigating this as a parent as well. It's essential to keep an open line of communication with the teachers – even more critical if the lessons are being done virtually. They can't read minds, and everyone will be happier when they know they're all working together.
Donate Extra School Supplies, If Possible13
If possible, pick up some extra school supplies and leave them in the original packaging so they can be given to students who aren't able to afford them this year. It's been a very stressful time for parents – many who have lost their jobs – and with the need for all students to have their own supplies, it's an added stress. Being able to help teachers ensure all the students have the supplies they need will reduce their stress as well.
Stock up on Cleaning Supplies14
Each classroom is going to need extra cleaning supplies, and often the increased cleaning protocols in the school year are going to fall on the teachers to complete. Some cleaning supplies (like antibacterial wipes) are still not easy to find, so being able to stock up on a reasonable amount and gift to the classroom will keep the pressure of the teachers to supply and will increase the safety of the school.
Be Respectful; They're Working Hard, Too15
It's important to remember that this time has been stressful for everyone. For teachers, who are often juggling their own health and families, too, aren't in this situation because they want to be. They need to redo their curriculum and be flexible in how they work – whether online or in person. Teachers have always wanted the best for our kids, so it's important to remember that, and be respectful of the extra stress they have right now. They're working really hard, too.