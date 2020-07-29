18 Kids' Tents That’ll Make Indoors a Little More Magical

Image: iStock



iStock The summertime is usually filled with camps, outdoor adventures, vacations, and a lot of time to explore. This year, things are a little different and as parents, we have been using our thinking caps to try to offer some excitement and memories while keeping with the physical distancing rules we need for our health right now. With the travel and gathering restrictions, coming up with creative ways to entertain our kids and give them some magic has become a priority. Sometimes we over think things and don't lean on those tried, tested, and true ideas – like indoor tents.

Using an indoor tenT for a kid offers them a little place of imagination. The space could be used for adventure and play or could also be used for a quieter retreat to rest or read. Many tents can be used indoor or outdoor and it allows the kids to have a space that's just for them. Imagination is adorable to watch as a parent and it's so good for the kids to engage in this type of play. If you have the space, permanently or temporarily, they can offer the kids hours of fun and give you a small reprieve, too.



Here are 18 kids' tents that will help make playing indoors a little more magical.

