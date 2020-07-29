18 Kids' Tents That’ll Make Indoors a Little More Magical

iStock
The summertime is usually filled with camps, outdoor adventures, vacations, and a lot of time to explore. This year, things are a little different and as parents, we have been using our thinking caps to try to offer some excitement and memories while keeping with the physical distancing rules we need for our health right now. With the travel and gathering restrictions, coming up with creative ways to entertain our kids and give them some magic has become a priority. Sometimes we over think things and don't lean on those tried, tested, and true ideas – like indoor tents.
Using an indoor tenT for a kid offers them
a little place of imagination. The space could be used for adventure and play
or could also be used for a quieter retreat to rest or read. Many tents can be
used indoor or outdoor and it allows the kids to have a space that's just for
them. Imagination is adorable to watch as a parent and it's so good for the
kids to engage in this type of play. If you have the space, permanently or
temporarily, they can offer the kids hours of fun and give you a small reprieve,
too.
Here are 18 kids' tents that will help make playing indoors a little more magical.
Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.
-
A Colorful Doodle Tent1
According to the details on this product, this teepee style ten is ideal for kids aged 3 and up. It has a roll-back flap entrance so that it can be left open or closed for more privacy. There's an extra circle cut out so kids can crawl in while the roll back is closed and add another layer of adventure fun.
Kids Tent Doodles Pink/Aqua – Pillowfort ($34.00, Target)
-
A Castle Fit for Royalty2
There are many play tents that offer another layer of fun for imagination with the shape and design. Like this one that's full-on castle that's fit for royal play. The tent is able to be used indoors or outdoors and is easy enough to move from one to the other.
Children Play Tent Boys Girls Prince House Indoor Outdoor ($19.99-$20.45, Walmart)
-
-
Tent With Lights3
Made with durable canvas and featuring LED lights that actually work, this tent is the perfect size for a bedroom or playroom. The legs of the tent are made of pine, so it will last a good while and is sturdy enough that parents won't have to worry. The age recommendation is for kids aged 3 and up.
Play with Carrying Bag ($39.99, Wayfair)
-
A Fun Imagination4
A tent that is easy to assemble is important for moms who don't want to fiddle with putting it together while a bored child whines at their feet. There are a few easy-to-follow steps to get this set up and the fun part of this tent is it comes with a light for the inside. Between that and the fun colorful patterns, it's an adventure waiting to happen.
B. toys Kids IndOOR tENT - B. Teepee Blue ($39.00, Target)
-
-
Fit for a Princess5
Between the gorgeous pastel colors and the bright lights that actually work, this play tent is an adorable choice for little girls. The LED lights are shaped like stars and there's enough room inside for a friend to join, or a lot of stuffed animals and cozy pillows.
Princess Castle Play Tent for Girls ($$31.98 -$40.68, Walmart)
-
Bright Colors Shine6
Using only two poles, this tent is super simple to assemble and it will provide hours of fun for the kids to play in. It's slightly larger than a typical play tent, allowing for 2-3 kids to have loads of fun together. The bright colors compliment a kid's room or play area.
Super Duper 4 Kid Play Tent with Carrying Bag ($39.99, Wayfair)
-
-
Pop Up Princess7
A tent that has a design of a princess castle and lots of space on the inside is what this tent will offer. It's perfect for kids who love all things royal princess and princes and can spend hours using their imagination to come up with fun adventures. It can also be used for quiet alone time to read a book
Fun2Give Pop-it-Up Princess Castle Tent ($16.19, Target)
-
Camouflage Play8
If the décor for a popup play tent would better fit the style of the home with darker colors, this camouflage tent is fun. It can be used indoors or outdoors and there's a good amount of space for a young child who's looking to have some alone time.
Vokodo Kids Pop Up Tent Folding Camouflage ($24.95, Walmart)
-
-
A Tunnel Entrance9
It's a jungle in the home so why not make it a fun one? This play tent offers an extra level of fun with the crawl-through tunnel to get into the base of the tent. The jungle animal design is adorable for younger kids and this is recommended for kids aged 7 and up.
Jungle Safari Play Tunnel ($49.99, Wayfair)
-
A Fun Pop Up10
For parents who have kids on the younger side, there are still some play tents that are safe for them to play in. This is a light-weight tent that pops up easily so it can be taken out and about with the family ro be given a forever spot in their bedroom.
Babymoov Kid's UV Resistant Portable Pop-Up ($49.99, Target)
-
-
Go All Out11
For the kids who want some extra fun and adventure, this pop up tent has a little bit of everything. There are two crawl tunnels, a space for a ball bit, and another area where they can hide and read or play. It would be amazing for those days where it's too hot or too rainy to play in the yard.
Product TitleKiddzery 4pc Kids Play Tent ($44.99, Walmart)
-
Glow in the Dark12
Tents bring a lot of magic especially when paired with imagination and that's something this sweet tent can give loads of. The fabric glows in the dark to make it look like the kids are surrounded by fireflies. It comes with a carrying case so it can be brought out and about, but it's also a good size to make it a staple in the living room or the kid's room
Glow in The Dark Firefly Play Tent ($66.99, Wayfair)
-
-
A Full Fort13
A fun twist on a typical play tent, this one uses air to blow it up and give loads of space inside. "This unique spin on a play tent comes in an easy-to-carry, compact travel bag and attaches to any classic box fan with the included durable adhesive fan tabs," the description reads.
Air Fort Digital Camo Play Tent ($52.95, Target)
-
It's a Magic Bus14
For a creative twist, this tent is in the shape of a magical bus that can take the kid's imaginations on a variety of adventures. The doors fold up to allow the kids to see outside the tent, but they can close shut for a little extra privacy. There is no assembly required – it simply pops up and folds down, and is recommended for kids aged 3 and up.
Vokodo Kids Pop Up Play Tent School Bus ($34.95, Walmart)
-
-
A Little Cottage15
For a child who wants their tent to resemble their own little house, this cottage play tent is perfectly that. The outside is styled like a quaint little home and there's loads of space inside for the kids to lounge, play, or take a small nap.
The Cottage Play Tent ($45.99, Wayfair)
-
A Pretend Camper16
For families who like to go RVing and are feeling stuck at home this year, this little play tent, shaped and designed to look like a little camper, is an adorable option to take place for the time being. It looks like an old school camper and has a pretend hitch, too.
Kids Mini Camper Pretend Play House Tent ($259.99, Target)
-
-
The Clubhouse17
Another creatively designed tent, this one is like a fun pop-up clubhouse to give the kids their own space. It looks like a typical tree house but takes no time to assemble and can be taken down when needed. The play balls are not included, but can be grabbed from Walmart, too, for some extra fun.
Kids Play House Toy w / Two Doors One Window ($33.05, Walmart) / Value Pack of 200 Crush Proof Plastic Play Balls ($25.17, Walmart)
-
Hanging Play Tent18
For parents that are looking for a tent that's a little more permanent, there's this play tent that can be hung from the ceiling in the kid's bedroom. It adds a level of whimsy to any bedroom and has a padded floor so it's even more comfortable.
Marrakesh Hanging Play Tent ($149.99, Wayfair)