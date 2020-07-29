10 Moms Share What They Are Planning to Do About Going Back to School & Why

Image: iStock



iStock This past school year and the summer have been challenging for everyone. It's been more difficult than other years because we've got our kids around at every second, and although that's amazing on one hand, on the other, it's been hard to balance. Now the back-to-school season is here, and normally we have a feeling excitement as we look forward to getting our routines back and sending kiddos off to school again. But the world still looks different, which means so does how we feeling about going back this year. There's so much still unknown, and as safety concerns grow, so does the number of questions about how the school year is going to go.





Most of our kids have been out of in-person school since March. Some went back for a few days, but the majority had to finish out their school year virtually, doing classes online and handling homework that way. It was anything but easy -- with many parents juggling several kids with different programs for school at home while also trying to work and navigate a changing world brought about by the global health crisis.

Now that school is just around the corner, there are still many questions about the start of school. Some states and school boards haven't released their plans on school -- whether it will be fully in class, all virtual, or some sort of hybrid model. Some states are leaving the decision up to parents. This has left many with more questions than answers.

Although it feels like there is no right answer, we wanted to know what parents are doing or planning to do for school and why it is the route they've chosen. We hope to help others feel less alone as they navigate this stressful struggle.