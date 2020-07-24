20 Construction Paper Crafts for Kids of All Ages

iStock
It can be a challenge to find activities that keep our kids engaged and interested. Especially so if we're tired and out of any ideas for the summer months, on a rainy day, or just a moment where the kids need a quiet craft to do at home.
Thankfully, there are a ton of crafty tools that can hep bring a little magic to an otherwise boring afternoon -- and construction paper is one of those unsung heroes. With a rainbow's worth of color variations, having a pack of construction paper on hand can be exactly what bored kids need to brighten up their day.
We've rounded up 20 construction paper crafts that are great for kids of all ages and with a variety of interests and skill levels.
-
Paper Ninja Star1
Now we know that weapons aren't always the best thing for kids to play with, but this paper version is a fun time for kids. They can spend time folding and perfecting the ninja star and follow that up with having a competition to see whose star can be thrown the furthest. It's hours of fun and entertainment.
-
Paper Airplane2
Tried, tested, and true -- paper airplanes are forever a classic option for kids and construction paper. There are several ways paper airplanes can be folded and through trial and error, it's a fun way for kids to spend an afternoon. They can be made of varying shapes and sizes, too.
-
-
Paper Crane3
Paper cranes sound like they should be easy to make, but that's why this is so great -- they're actually quite hard to do and will encourage the kids to dig into the task and focus. Making a collection of them in different colors could make for a great afternoon activity.
-
Moving Paper Fish4
How fun is it to make a craft out of construction paper that actually moves? This paper fish craft works well with construction paper because of the bright colors. It's a great task for the older kids -- aged 7 and up -- to do on their own, but the younger kids can complete these with some help.
-
-
Paper Strip Rainbows5
Rainbows are a favorite thing for children because it's hard to not fall in love with the bright colors. These pop-up rainbow strips are a cute thing to make with construction paper and can help set the scene for a Lego adventure later on in the day.
-
Paper Houses6
One of the most fun projects to do with construction paper is to use it to help set the stage for a bigger day of fun. These paper houses would be so cute to make a bunch of in various colors and sizes and then use them later on in the day to play with little figurines.
-
-
Handprint Bunnies7
This craft is an adorable idea just for fun, but would also make a thoughtful gift for a mom/dad, grandparent, or someone close to the family. It's a way for kids to get a feel for how big their hands are and to teach them how to think outside the box. In this case, it encourages kids to think beyond the hand and see something else.
-
Unicorn Hand Puppet8
If there are two things nearly all kids love, it's unicorns and hand puppets. This craft with construction paper uses both of them combined and keeps kids entertained while making their own. The bright flowers and sparkly horn are adorable and there are many ways for kids to customize theirs to their own taste.
-
-
Dinosaurs9
Using different colors, kids can spend time perfecting their folds to make the most adorable or ferocious Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur. This doesn't require any other supplies other than construction paper in various colors. It will zap the kids out of their boredom.
-
Race Cars10
This is another origami fold craft to make different colored race cars, although they look more like ships, they can work as both. Imagination is one of the best things about kids and that's what makes this race car or spaceship craft work -- think of all the races that could be held!
-
-
Paper Chain Caterpillar11
This adorable paper craft only takes three supplies: different colors of construction paper, a black marker, and some glue. Kids can create different colored caterpillars, big or small, and make each one look slightly different. These would be adorable to play with or to make as a part of a larger paper scene.
-
Rainbow Unicorn Crown12
Unicorns are a staple in a fun childhood, and all of us seem to be fascinated with the mythical creatures at some point or another. This craft is a fun way to encourage kids to use their imaginations. They can spend time creating their own crown and then have some make-believe time.
-
-
Pirate Eye Patch13
Pirates is a fun game for kids to play and it can't be done unless there's an eye patch somewhere. This craft will show kids how to create one themselves. They don't have to stick to black for the eye patch, but it's probably what they'll choose anyway.
-
Paper Leaves14
There are many reasons a child may want to make some paper leaves or paper feathers and this tutorial will walk them through it. Perhaps they'll be used to create an elaborate background for their toys or to help make an interesting backdrop for a TikTok video. It's creative and so many ways to use colors.
-
-
Construction Paper Fish15
These little fishes that only require construction paper, but might keep the kids busy for hours. There are many ways to modify this to whatever best suits the family -- they can be made large or small, can be all different colors of the rainbow, and they can be decorated or colored, too.
-
Paper Owls16
Owls are adorable, and who can resist doing this cute craft with the kids? These can be made as singles, doubles, or a whole group and there are a variety of ways the owls can be used. These paper owls can be used as a centerpiece for artwork, used as play characters along with other toys, or taped to the wall for a little smile and giggle.
-
-
Moving Paper Sharks17
If there's anything better than adorable animal paper crafts made out of construction paper, it's ones that have moving parts. These sharks, while scary because of the teeth, are also incredibly adorable. Think of all the fun colors these could be made in -- or the different ways to decorate.
-
Paper Lanterns18
Perhaps the family is getting ready for a big birthday party or hosting a happy celebration -- that's where these paper lanterns come into play. These are gorgeous in any color of construction paper and add a level of personal touch to decorate with crafts made by the kids.
-
-
Paper Launcher That Shoots Paper Balls19
If the kids are looking for a craft that they can play with later or have some friendly competition with, this paper launcher actually works. Each of the kids can make their own launcher or two, choosing their own colors, and then as many paper balls as it takes until the fun runs out.
-
Paper Crowns20
Everyone deserves a little sparkle, and there's no better way to get that than with a homemade crown. The instructions to make this are easy for the little kids to follow and there are so many ways to make it fit the personality of each child. Pull out the jewels and glitter and markers and allow the kids to wear theirs with pride.