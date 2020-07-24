20 Construction Paper Crafts for Kids of All Ages

Image: iStock



iStock It can be a challenge to find activities that keep our kids engaged and interested. Especially so if we're tired and out of any ideas for the summer months, on a rainy day, or just a moment where the kids need a quiet craft to do at home.

Thankfully, there are a ton of crafty tools that can hep bring a little magic to an otherwise boring afternoon -- and construction paper is one of those unsung heroes. With a rainbow's worth of color variations, having a pack of construction paper on hand can be exactly what bored kids need to brighten up their day.

We've rounded up 20 construction paper crafts that are great for kids of all ages and with a variety of interests and skill levels.