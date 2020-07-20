Dad Says MIL Told 8-Year-Old Daughter That Her Mother's Death Was 'His Fault'

The OP concluded that he "can't take this anymore" and wished that his MIL would just leave him and his daughter alone.

Faced with the OP's distressing story, Redditors jumped to comfort him. "This is absolutely heartbreaking, I’m so sorry for your loss," one wrote. "Have you thought to put your daughter in therapy? I would highly recommend that as your DD will have a person that she can be totally honest with. She needs a place to speak about her broken heart."

Another pleaded with the OP, "Please get an attorney, and then, a therapist for your daughter! These two things need done right now. Please don’t wait."

A third wrote, "Your daughter has enough to deal with, I can't believe your MIL would be so cruel as to tarnish your daughter's relationship with her one remaining parent. That is abuse, and this woman is awful. She chose to hurt your daughter because she can't control her feelings. That's abuse, period, and your daughter needs to be protected from it. I'm so sorry for your loss and pain."

They continued offering the OP warm words of wisdom: "Please let your daughter know that you both loved her mother very much, and would have done anything to keep her here. Tell your daughter that you love her very much and always will. And then keep showing her as much, it's all you can do, and it's very comforting when actions and words match."

Here's hoping this family can find the healing they so need.

If you or someone you know has expressed suicidal thoughts, please let them know they are not alone. Text START to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or visit the Suicide Prevention Resource Center at www.sprc.org.

