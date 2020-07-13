Mom Refuses To Let 14-Year-Old Be in School Play Because She 'Needs' To Babysit But Dad Disagrees



iStock

There are plenty of us who have more than one child and are frankly excited for the day they can trust the eldest to look after our youngest. As we know and trust our oldest, the hassle of having to find a babysitter we know and trust is removed. However, most of us try to remember not to take advantage of it.

Unless of course you're this mom on Reddit, who relies on her daughter to watch after her younger sibling every day after school, making her miss out on extracurricular activities.