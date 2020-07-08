MIL Smacks Granddaughter Because She Was Having a 'Bad Day' & Dad Is Beyond Furious

"So she was having a bad day, that's why she took it out on my kid? Really?" he wrote.

And his MIL had another thing coming to her if she thought he'd let her hit his daughter again.

"Thank God my daughter forgot about the whole thing, but that I was not going to let this go," he wrote. "This morning my wife received a text from her mom 'apologizing' for acting irrationally and how she blamed it all on her anger issues."

He was in no way ready to let this go.

"My wife has always endured the abuse her mom put on her, although it seems impossible but my wife is still having her in her life so now she's abusing my daughter just like she abused my wife," he added.