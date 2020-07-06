I Made a Personalized Kids' Book for My Niece and She Absolutely Loved It



Ileana Paules-Bronet

A few months ago, when New York City first started issuing stay-at-home orders, I was more than happy to have extra time at home. My fiancé, my dog, and I would spend the entire day on the couch, working and binge-watching television shows nonstop. Within a few days, I was bored, but I had no interest in baking bread or doing home workouts. I'm an artsy person and I love teaching myself new crafts: I've done tons of things over the years, from making my own soaps, to watercoloring greeting cards, to doing wood-burning, to creating macramé planters. One thing I've never been great at, though, is drawing. With all sorts of extra time on my hands, I decided I'd use my iPad to work on my drawing skills.