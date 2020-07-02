Mom Turns Away ‘Uninvited Child’ From Her Kid’s Birthday Party & Has Zero Regrets

As a mom of three, the Original Poster (OP) is no stranger to the birthday party circuit.

As she explained on the Am I the A--hole forum, she's seen more than her fair share of parties where one parent drops off an extra kid "without considering that not all the children were invited."

"Sometimes more than one parent does this and honestly I think it's selfish," she wrote. It might be okay, in the OP's opinion, if the parent makes arrangements with the hosting family in advance, but most of the time there's no warning. And that leaves the hosting family in a bind.

"Who would say no to a child?" she wrote. "After all it's not their fault."