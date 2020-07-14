Dad Admits Girl Is Being Raised To Believe She's a Witch From 'Harry Potter' & People Think It's Abusive

Now she's almost 8 years old, she has more and more questions.

I mean, wouldn't you be wondering a thing or two if you thought that your parents were going to send you to a wizard boarding school instead of sixth grade? Not to mention dementors -- we would definitely want to know more about dementors.

"We've kept building the illusion with more details about our family genealogy and its connection to book characters, stories about times we used magic (and the life and moral lessons we learned about it)," the dad continued.

"She has processed many difficult subjects like racism, climate change and even the Coronavirus through this lens."