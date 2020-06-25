Woman Says Neighbor's Sons Refuse To Stop Trespassing, So She Planted 'Prickly Bushes' To Keep Them Away

"But the neighbors' kids are making that really hard," the OP explained. "They're about 5 and 7, boys, and they keep ringing my doorbell multiple times a day to ask if they can play with my dog, if I want to play with them or anything else they can think of. I asked them to stop it so I can work, which of course didn't work, so I asked their parents, and was told boys will be boys, and they weren't going to do anything about it."



Even after the OP says she removed the battery from her doorbell, the issue persisted. "They keep running around in my front yard, on the path around the house, banging on my windows, banging on my doors and actually tried to open the gate to my backyard this morning as they heard me in there," she wrote. "I once again asked them to stop, told them I will not be allowing them to play with the dog anymore at all if they keep this up and they left, sending over their dad. I told him to keep the boys away from my property and door, if not, I'll be planting some prickly bushes to teach them to stay away from other people's property and shut the door in his face."