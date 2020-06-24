Grandmother Says She Was 'Just Teasing' After Pinching Girl Hard & Doesn't Get Why Parent Freaks Out

"You're not overreacting at all," one wrote. "That is mean and quite sadistic. I'm not sure what her intentions were or if that is just her idea of rough play? Either way, that's not ok!"

Another pointed out that kids learn how to behave from the adults in their life. "I try to remember that kids learn how to behave and treat others by watching us," they noted. "Do you (or your mother), want to watch your daughter happily playing with kids at the playground and then see her suddenly pinch one and laugh when that child cries? No, of course not. You would tell her to apologize and possibly make her leave the playground that day. Maybe put it in that perspective for your mom?"

A third explained that this is also a matter of the OP teaching her child about consent. "If you don't stop this now, you're teaching your daughter staying nice to people she knows is more important than her feelings and safety," the Redditor wrote. "Where is she supposed to draw the line if someone hurts her 'for real' if they are friends of the family or someone she knows? (For real is in quotes, because she was hurt for real this time too.)"