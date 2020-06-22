iStock
The summer is in full swing and while for many of us the kids have been home for a while, we're still hunting for things to keep them entertained during the summer. Many of the things we may normally have lined up for these months may not be available (thanks, worldwide health issues), but that doesn’t mean all hope for a fun summer is lost.
Camping is one of those memory-makers many parents and kids look forward to during the summer. Unfortunately, with travel still iffy and many restrictions still in place to keep everyone healthy, we have to pivot those plans a little bit.
All we have to do is think outside the box, use some of our imagination, and we will be able to give our kids a summer filled with happy memories that will last a lifetime. Instead of camping at a campground or traveling up north for the woods, parents and kids can make use of their own backyard.
We've rounded up 15 fun backyard camping ideas to give everyone the break they need without having to go outside our bubble.
Build A Tent At Home1
Yes, we know that there are a million different tents we could go and buy for a fun backyard camping event, but why not make it even more memorable and build a tent at home? There are several different ways to build a tent – whether going a more teepee-style or traditional camping tent – there are several no-sew options if that's a hold-up.
Gourmet Your S'mores2
What is camping without s'mores? It's definitely a must-have for the backyard camping fun, but instead of going traditional, gourmet it up. Instead of using graham crackers, grab waffle cones and build the marshmallow-chocolate goodness in there. These are great for backyard camping fun because they're less messy and give everyone bigger bites.
Set Up a Movie Theater3
Why not make two events into one – camping and a drive-in movie night? While it may seem intimidating to set up a movie viewing party outside, it's not that challenging if the right stuff is available. Being able to hang outside, in a comfy tent, eating waffle s'mores, and watching a movie is the perfect set-up for the best night ever.
Make 'Campfire Popcorn' for Movie Night4
If having a movie night at the backyard camping event is going to be had – or even if it isn't – having popcorn as a snack is always going to be a good idea. There are ways to pop a good batch without needing a microwave or an oven. It can be done with the campfire, and it's just as good, if not better, than how we normally make popcorn.
Have a Joke-Telling Contest5
Everyone loves a good joke and making a contest out of it is a really fun way of passing the time while camping in the backyard. Everyone loves a good laugh, and if people know ahead of time this will be happening, they can read up on some funny jokes. Or bring some joke books along for the camping event in the backyard and have a great giggle.
Go Hiking in the Neighborhood6
Most often, camping has some element of walking or hiking along with it. Since camping in the backyard doesn't require going too far, make an event out of going for a hike around the neighborhood. Perhaps walk down the one street the family hasn't ventured down, yet, or find a nearby park to walk through and do a nature scavenger hunt. It's a good activity just before bed – maybe it will help the little ones sleep.
Play Tic-Tac-Toe with Rocks7
One of the best parts about backyard camping is limiting screen time and really spending time with each other. This fun Tic-Tac-Toe game uses rocks as the Xs and Os – the family can play over and over again, and spending time painting the rocks and the board makes for a fun time-passing activity, too.
Make Mocktails8Typically, it's a hot day out when backyard camping is scheduled. Refreshments are necessary and mocktails just make it that much more fun. Try something like a Shirley Temple, it's a great mix of ginger ale, syrup, and cherries that will quench the thirst and bring a sparkle to everyone's eyes.
Make 'Bug Bombs' to Keep the Critters Away9
Often when camping, bugs like mosquitoes are out in full force, eating us semi-alive and we have to spray ourselves with bug spray and wear long sleeves. There are ways to help reduce that annoyance and turn it into a fun craft time as well. These "bug bombs" are made of ingredients that repel mosquitos and other bugs – keeping everyone bug-bite free.
Sleep Under the Stars10
If the weather forecast was checked before the backyard camping date was set, perhaps there is no need for a tent. Sleeping under the stars is something that allows for a beautiful stillness, looking up into the dark sky, and a fun way to learn about astrology, as well.
Turn Fire Fun Colors11
We love a good (safe) campfire and they're a staple in camping fun, but what if there was a way to turn the fire into a little something extra? This product turns the red-orange color of the fire into colorful flames. This is something that will get any backyard camping night popping and make the kids' eyes turn big with wonder.
Do a Pretend Campfire12
If the bylaws in the city don't allow for backyard campfires or there are little children around, the fun can still be had with a paper-pretend version, too. Making a DIY fake campfire is a great option for those two situations and it's also another fun activity to do before bed or while the family is waiting for it to get dark outside.
Make Some Recycled Lanterns13
We understand that sometimes the scariest part about camping is the fact that there's an expectation to sleep outdoors when it's super dark. Make it a little less scary by spending some time putting together some recycled lanterns. They're beautiful and give just enough light that they look like subtle campfire.
Sleep in a Hammock14
No one said a backyard camping adventure had to be done on the bumpy cold ground. If sleeping in a hammock is something that is of added interest, make a day of it and start the event off by making these hammocks at home. Yes, safety is important, so be sure to never use for a young child, and don't put them up too high.
Tell Scary Stories15
There is only one thing that goes together better than scary stories and camping – and that's peanut butter and jelly. If having a backyard camping adventure is in the near future, brush up on some good scary stories to tell in the dark before bed. These are a must-do event when everyone is around the campfire eating the s'mores or popcorn.