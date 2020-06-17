Mom Corrects What Gender Reveals Get Wrong By Throwing a New One for Her Transgender Daughter

Heather Harris Witt Photography
On Monday, June 15, the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to protect the rights of gay, lesbian, bisexual, queer, and transgender employees who, according to Politico, cannot be disciplined, fired, or turned down for a job based on their sexual orientation. It was a stunning victory for LGBTQIA advocates, but in Waco, Texas, one mom was taking her own giant step to do the right thing for her transgender daughter. Julie Hindsley knew she wanted to celebrate her 6-year-old daughter Ella's transition, so they celebrated with a gender reveal photo shoot to make sure that Ella knows she is so dearly loved for who she is.
-
Speaking with CafeMom, Hindsley says that since her daughter could start to express herself "she was always drawn to anything feminine."
-
But this wasn't a phase.
-
-
Any time Julie and her husband Daniel gave Ella an inch "she would take a mile."
-
Hindsley says that overall the social transition "went pretty well."
-
-
But don't let their quick progress fool you. It has been a journey for both Hindsley and her husband.
-
Which is part of the reason why Hindsley wanted to do something big to make her daughter feel loved and safe.
-
-
So on May 31, Hindsley, Daniel, Grant, and Ella starred in their own photo shoot.
She didn't post the photos on her Facebook page until June 10, because -- as the mom explained in her post -- she was heartbroken. George Floyd's death had sent the country into upheaval and black parents all over the country were sharing their own fear about raising kids in a racist world.
"I have no idea what it is like to be a person of color, but I can imagine the hurt that some of the black mama's are feeling right now," she wrote. "I will never know the struggles they have to go through, but I do know what it is like to have a child that is seen as different, or less human even."
"I know what it is like to feel anger because of the many that are still in denial; denial that racism still exists or that being transgender is a real thing," she continued. "I know what it is like to be so damn tired and feel like it is all so unfair. I feel for you Mama."
-
In her own family, she shared that there are times when she has to explain to Ella that she wasn't a mistake.
-
-
But they wanted to do this photo shoot as an opportunity to mourn the son she lost and embrace the daughter she gained.
-
Since Ella started her journey, her young daughter has blossomed.
Share this Story