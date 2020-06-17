Mom Corrects What Gender Reveals Get Wrong By Throwing a New One for Her Transgender Daughter

Like when they started to buy Ella more feminine clothes. Hindsley says it then become a "struggle" to get her to wear her more masculine clothes to school.

"Her whole life had been a constant compromise, 'you can play with dolls here, but you can't take them out in public. You can wear that dress in the house, but you can't wear it if we leave,'" the mom remembers.

The parents decided to seek help, for both themselves and for Ella, and a therapist recommended that the parents transition Ella socially as soon as possible "as they have found that affirming [transgender kids'] identity is the best possible thing for them."

Although Hindsley explains that they will hold off on hormone blockers or hormone therapy until Ella hits puberty, it was agreed that slowly they would start to transition her socially.

The parents even fought Ella's school "over her hair" and once they'd won they sat down her principal and her school counselor with another change. The parents told them that they planned on fully transitioning Ella's pronouns and name over the summer because they felt that it would be too much to ask Ella's school and classmates to get on board with the plan in the middle of the school year.

"The nurse had known our story and encouraged me to let [Ella] wear what she wanted to school and said she would be fully supported," the mom recalls. So she took Ella shopping and together they picked her out a new wardrobe, while still reminding Ella that at any time she could dress in her old clothes if she wanted to.

"We packed a pair of her 'boy clothes' in her backpack every day," the mom says. "She has never touched them since."