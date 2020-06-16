Ex-In Laws Intentionally Call Grandchild the Wrong Name Because They Hate Mom's 'Weird' Pick

Luna doesn't like when her grandparents call her Lily, and she revealed to the OP they only call her that when the OP isn't around.

After learning this, the OP, Luna, and the grandparents were planning to have a video call.

"I called them, said Luna had told me about 'Lily' and she didn't like it, and from now on, use of 'Lily' results in me hanging up on them," recalled the OP. "I then called Luna in, said I'd go check dinner, and I barely got to the door when I heard, 'Hi Lily!' True to my word, I then walked the two or three steps back to the laptop, joined Luna on screen, and said 'bye' before I hung up on them."

