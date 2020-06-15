I Ordered A Kidpik Box For My Niece And She Was Obsessed With It

A few years ago, I became friends with neighbors in my building — sisters Sasha and Nadia, Nadia's husband, and their daughter, Zoe. When we first met, Zoe was just under two years old. I absolutely love kids, and I instantly bonded with little Zoe. Over the past few years, I've become incredibly close to Zoe and her family — in fact, Zoe is going to be the flower girl at my wedding next year! Now that I've known Zoe for more than half her life (she's three-and-a-half now), I consider her my niece. I absolutely adore her, which means I go a little overboard when it comes to giving her gifts... that's what aunts are for, right?!

    A few months ago, I learned about Kidpik, a clothing subscription box made specifically for kids, and I immediately knew I had to get a box for Zoe. According to the website, "7 pieces of high-quality clothing & accessories, that make up 3 coordinated outfits including shoes." I knew Zoe (and her mom and aunt) would love the adorable hand-picked clothes and accessories that come in each Kidpik box.

    Here's how it works:

    When you go to the website, you (or your kids) can take a quick style quiz so Kidpik knows your fashion preferences. You can sign up to get a box every one, two, or three months. Then, Kidpik will ship you a personalized box of clothing and accessories. 

    The best part? You don't have to keep anything you don't love! You only pay for the items you keep, so if something doesn't fit, isn't your child's style, or just doesn't work for some other reason, you can return anything it for free. (As an added bonus, if you keep all the items in the box, you get 30% off each product!)

    If going to the store with your kids, choosing clothes, trying them on, and picking what to buy is way too much of a hassle (let's be honest, going clothing shopping with kids can be a nightmare), Kidpik is the perfect solution. Basically, it's like having your own personal stylist AND an at-home fitting room.

    When I got Zoe's Kidpik box (which was given to CafeMom by the brand) in the mail, I couldn't wait to bring it over to her house and give it to her. I already knew she would love the products inside, even though I hadn't seen them yet. 

    I immediately texted Zoe's mom to see if I could come over and bring her the subscription box. 

    As soon as I got to their house, Zoe and her family came outside to open the box (we all hung out in the driveway with our masks on so we could stay safe). As soon as she opened the box, Zoe pulled out the shoes — adorable rainbow sandals. They were definitely a little bit too big for her, but she'll grow into them before we know it.

    Next, Zoe found a little bag of nail polish. She was thrilled to get her very own manicure kit! Nadia, Sasha, and I often bring Zoe with us when we get mani/pedis, and she always wants to get her nails done, too. When she saw the mini manicure kit, she couldn't wait to open it — we actually had to encourage her to keep going through the box instead of just stopping with the nail polish.

    Finally, Zoe got to the clothes: a white T-shirt with a rainbow sequined butterfly on it, a rainbow shirt, pink shorts, an amazing denim jacket, and a tulle skirt.

    The box also contained a set of colorful hair ties and clips, perfect for young kids.

    All the clothes were so cute and perfect for an almost-four-year-old. She loved the colors of all the clothes and her mom liked that all the clothes went together to form multiple adorable outfits.

    (The tulle skirt isn't in this picture because Zoe decided she needed to put it on right away and run around in it — see below.)

    Kidpik makes boxes for kids age 4-16 — since Zoe is a little young for Kidpik, some of the clothes were a little bit big on her. Luckily, kids grow fast, so she'll probably fit into everything perfectly before I see her next.

    If signing up for a full subscription box doesn't make sense for you right now (or you're like me and you don't have children of your own and just want to get a gift for your favorite kid every once in a while), you can get one of Kidpik's pre-styled one-off gift boxes!

    One other thing worth mentioning — Kidpik has a great donation-matching program! If you find a piece that doesn't work for you in your subscription box, you can take advantage of your 30% discount and donate the clothing to a child in need; Kidpik will match your donation item for item.

    Zoe was obsessed with her Kidpik box and immediately sat down for a manicure with her brand new nail polish set. Get a Kidpik box for yourself at their website!

