I Ordered A Kidpik Box For My Niece And She Was Obsessed With It

Here's how it works:

When you go to the website, you (or your kids) can take a quick style quiz so Kidpik knows your fashion preferences. You can sign up to get a box every one, two, or three months. Then, Kidpik will ship you a personalized box of clothing and accessories.

The best part? You don't have to keep anything you don't love! You only pay for the items you keep, so if something doesn't fit, isn't your child's style, or just doesn't work for some other reason, you can return anything it for free. (As an added bonus, if you keep all the items in the box, you get 30% off each product!)

If going to the store with your kids, choosing clothes, trying them on, and picking what to buy is way too much of a hassle (let's be honest, going clothing shopping with kids can be a nightmare), Kidpik is the perfect solution. Basically, it's like having your own personal stylist AND an at-home fitting room.