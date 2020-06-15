I Ordered A Kidpik Box For My Niece And She Was Obsessed With It

Ileana Paules-Bronet
A few years ago, I became friends with neighbors in my building — sisters Sasha and Nadia, Nadia's husband, and their daughter, Zoe. When we first met, Zoe was just under two years old. I absolutely love kids, and I instantly bonded with little Zoe. Over the past few years, I've become incredibly close to Zoe and her family — in fact, Zoe is going to be the flower girl at my wedding next year! Now that I've known Zoe for more than half her life (she's three-and-a-half now), I consider her my niece. I absolutely adore her, which means I go a little overboard when it comes to giving her gifts... that's what aunts are for, right?!
