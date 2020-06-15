Man's Fiancée Is Asking Him To Choose Her Over His Bio-Child Because It's 'Too Weird'

The couple talked once they got home, and the OP's girlfriend said she didn't feel comfortable with him seeing Lucy anymore.

She said "it still felt weird that I donated sperm, and now I'm playing a role in her life when donors don't do that," according to the OP.

"This was a shock to me because she never brought it up before. When I said I wasn't gonna stop, she got frustrated and it became a huge fight. She didn't understand why I had to be in Lucy's life and it felt unfair that she has to share me with someone who's not my legal responsibility."

The girlfriend even asserted that perhaps the OP and Brenda had sex and were covering up an accidental pregnancy with a donor story, which is why he's involved.

"I get we were both angry but asking that was out of line," the OP noted. "I told her I'll never cut off my relationship with them and left our apartment. She's still been trying to convince me for days and to also consider her feelings in all this."

