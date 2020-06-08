5 Strategies To Stop the Snack Drama, Once and For All



Being a mom is harrrrrd, now more than ever. Listening to kids whine unpredictably about being hungry at any hour of the day can grate on anyone’s nerves -- as can struggling to find the right snacks to keep them happy and healthy.

Snacks are a big frenemy of moms everywhere -- and with good reason. But if your kiddos seem to be on a constant soundtrack of "I want a snack," chances are, they’re not getting enough protein. That’s because protein reduces the hunger hormone, ghrelin, and ramps up a hormone that helps you feel satisfied. Adding protein to your kids’ daily diet is a surefire way to keep their bellies full (and their begging to a minimum). Here are a few reasons why snacks get on your nerves (and suggestions on how to stop that very problem):