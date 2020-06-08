5 Strategies To Stop the Snack Drama, Once and For All

Shutterstock
Being a mom is harrrrrd, now more than ever. Listening to kids whine unpredictably about being hungry at any hour of the day can grate on anyone’s nerves -- as can struggling to find the right snacks to keep them happy and healthy.
Snacks are a big frenemy of moms everywhere -- and with good reason. But if your kiddos seem to be on a constant soundtrack of "I want a snack," chances are, they’re not getting enough protein. That’s because protein reduces the hunger hormone, ghrelin, and ramps up a hormone that helps you feel satisfied. Adding protein to your kids’ daily diet is a surefire way to keep their bellies full (and their begging to a minimum). Here are a few reasons why snacks get on your nerves (and suggestions on how to stop that very problem):
-
They don't fill kids up.Your kid just had a giant bowl of something crunchy and he's still rummaging around in the pantry for something else. Didn't he just eat? A lot of kids' snacks are so heavy on carbohydrates and not much else, that they don’t provide a lot of satiety -- and the end result is that your child asks for snack after snack but never seems to be satisfied and full. The best way to fix the issue is to revamp how you think about snacks altogether. Rather than empty calories, provide a combination of healthy carbs, such as fruit, and belly-filling protein, such as two-bite Johnsonville Snackers. They come in four varieties, boast 7 to 8 grams of protein per serving, and are sure to satisfy even the most typically insatiable members of your crew.
-
They're bad for their teeth.
-
-
They're not nutritious.It's unrealistic to expect that your children are going to enjoy kale and diced chicken at snack time. (Although if your kids love kale and diced chicken, go you!) But you can certainly hold out hope that the snacks they put in their bodies might check some of the boxes on the food pyramid and not just the "candy" or "chips" category. The perfect snack, nutritionists suggest, is one that has a mix of carbohydrates, healthy fats (aloha, avocado!) and protein (like Johnsonville Snackers) to keep kids sated and provide macronutrients. This can keep munchy feelings away longer, bridging the angsty gap between mid-afternoon and dinner.
-
They seem totally dependent on them.
-
-
Kids are fickle.
Share this Story