15 Books for Kids of All Ages About Diversity and Race That Every Family Needs

In a world where the need for us to march in the streets for equality still exists, it’s more important than ever to teach our children to be better and to do better. It’s time that we have the important conversations with our children about race, diversity and human kindness. It’s time we get uncomfortable in the name of the greater good.

Change starts at home and it starts young. People of color know that they need to have these conversations with their children when they are young but all kids need to be raised with empathy and love. All children need to be taught to embrace diversity. Racism and prejudice are not something we are born with -- they're something children learn from watching the people around them.

These books are great tools for parents to start a conversation and guide their children on how to live in the world with all people -- not just those who look, sound, and think like them.