Mom Installs In-Home Vending Machine To Stop Her 4 Kids from Snacking 24/7

If there's one thing we're all struggling with while being home all the time, it's making sure our kids are keeping healthy. Mom Sarah Balsdon of Northumberland in the UK started to worry when she noticed her kids were snacking more than usual. So she came up with a creative plan to keep their snacking at bay: an in-home vending machine.
Balsdon tells CafeMom that because of social distancing and homeschooling, she noticed her kids were asking for candies more than usual.
She tried packing them lunches for the day "and once it was gone, it was gone."
So she came up with a brilliant idea.
All of the snacks were priced low, but still her kids would have to pay to get to them.
But things went to a whole new level after Balsdon shared a photo of her hack online.
Balsdon says she didn't plan for her post to go viral, but of course it was such a crazy-smart idea that hundreds of people started to pass it around.
"Let's see if they can sneak sweets and treats now!" she wrote in the post on May 24. "So sick of the arguments about unhealthy snacks (esp with lockdown) so I have bought a vending machine!"
And it was a good way to get her kids to help out around the house.
"If they want sweets they can do things (chores, school work etc) to earn money for them," she added.
Balsdon says the reaction has mostly been positive.
