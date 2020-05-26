7 Family-Friendly Summer Activities

iStock
Genny Glassman
Genny Glassman
Big Kid


iStock

The sun will be shining, the days will be long -- before we know it, summer will be here and we can hardly wait! We love the summer because it’s one of the few times of the year that we can spend unlimited time with our children. And this year more than ever, parents will be looking for ways to keep their kids occupied. So we racked our brains and came up with a list of seven family friendly activities that anyone can do quickly, without a ton of prep, and that pack in the most amount of fun. Take a look! 

  • 1. Backyard Camping

    iStock

    This summer, turn the backyard into your own personal campground. You don’t need to go all out and spend a ton of money on a new tent and high-priced camping gear -- in fact, it might be more fun for your kids if you challenge them to build their own tent out of household items (like a tarp or an old blanket -- or heck go, Car-mping with the help of your trunk). Don’t forget to hit all of the classic camping activities like reading a story by the campfire (or flashlights if that’s all you’ve got), singing campfire songs, and of course, making s’mores.

    • Advertisement

  • 2. Go To the “Drive-In”

    iStock

    Movie nights are a great way to get in some good family bonding. If you want to host a drive-in at your own home it’s actually a pretty easy task. All you need is a TV (or projector if you have it), some sleeping bags, and a big bowl of popcorn. Set up your drive-in in the backyard or basement (less bugs) and then pick out your favorite family movies like: The Lego Movie, Happy Feet, Wonder Woman, or The Wizard of Oz -- which can all be streamed on HBO Max! The brand new streaming platform is set to launch on May 27 and parents can find great kid-friendly titles like these and many more options that will keep your kiddos busy all summer long. 

  • 3. Make Ice Cream Sandwiches From Scratch

    iStock

    There is no sweeter sound in the summer than the ice cream truck. Just thinking about it has us reaching for our wallets! This summer, make the perfect ice cream sandwich without having to leave the house. Either bake your cookies from scratch using your favorite cookie recipe or use store bought cookies as a base. Then layer in your favorite ice cream for the middle and another cookie at the top -- and voila! The perfect ice cream sandwich. Roll the sides in miniature chocolate chips for some extra flare.

  • 4. Scavenger Hunt

    iStock

    If you’re looking for a great lazy summer afternoon activity, a scavenger hunt is a fun way to get everyone up and moving. In fact, while scavenger hunts might seem played out, there are actually new and fun ways to try the form. Why not take the little ones on a ROY G. BIV hunt? That means finding one item that matches each color of the rainbow. Or a senses scavenger hunt where kids have to find objects that use each sense (touch, taste, smell, sound, or sight)? Or make it completely your own!

  • 5. Host The “Olympics”

    iStock

    Unfortunately, there won’t be any Olympic games this summer, but that doesn’t mean your little one can’t still be a champion. Set up your own challenges in the yard like Dizzy Bat, a water balloon toss, three legged races, and even an egg-and-spoon race to make the games more silly than sporty. Winner gets an ice cream sandwich!

  • 6. Turn The Backyard Into A Water Park

    iStock

    This is such a simple Do-It-Yourself project that only requires a hose and a little imagination! For extra fun things like water balloons, sprinkler systems, shaving cream, and water guns can add to the water park experience, but if all you really have is a hose, you can turn a slide into a water slide easy as pie.

  • 7. Plan A Bike Parade

    iStock

    Who hasn’t secretly wanted to be in a parade before? Just us? The best part about planning your own parade is that YOU get to come up with the theme of the parade -- such as, it’s Mom’s birthday, Andrew lost a tooth, we watched all the episodes of Paw Patrol onYouTube, everyone made it through naptime.... Whatever you want! Then decorate your bikes accordingly and head out into the neighborhood.

movies tv streaming

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement