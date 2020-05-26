MIL Switches Chronically Ill Granddaughter's Doctor Behind Mom's Back & She's Beyond Livid

In a recent update, the OP wrote that she's already warned her daughter's doctor that he is not to let her MIL into the examination room.

But her MIL has been busy too.

She called her son and told them that because she's "being kept in the waiting room all the time," she decided to make an executive decision and switched the OP's daughter to a different doctor that was a friend of the family -- which is certainly one way to get into the examination room.

"Not only that, she decided for my daughter to go to another clinic which is about a two hours ride, where the new doc works," the OP added.