Gay Father Worries if PDA With Husband Would Be 'Damaging' to Young Son Who Recently Moved In

"I'm so sorry about your experience with your own family," consoled one reader. "I'm in a male-female marriage, so take my advice with a cup of salt, but I think the more kids (and people in general) see same-sex relationships as the same as opposite-sex relationships, the better it will be. So hold hands, kiss, snuggle, speak lovingly to each other. Don't make out in front of your kids, have sex in front of them, or paw at each other. But I think it's good for kids to see what healthy, loving, romantic adult relationships look like!"

"That's really all I want," the dad replied. "For my son to have a good example of what a healthy relationship is about and that same sex relationships aren't that much different from opposite sex relationships."