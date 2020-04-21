20 Kids Who Are Stepping Up & Making a Difference

Social distancing is rough on a lot of us, introverts a little bit, but extroverts a lot a bit. To help maintain some sort of neighborly love and community, the Roush family from Ohio created a drive-thru chat line specifically for this socially distant time. People can drive by the front of their house and have a little human interaction (safely.)

Mom Corrine told Tanks Good News site: "We’ve had our ‘drive thru chat’ up for a week now and we’ve had dozens of visitors including our local police, the kids teachers and several neighbors we’ve never met! Several people have told us that it was the highlight of their day and it’s just been so wonderful to be able to talk face to face.”