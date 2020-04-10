Dad Wonders If He's Wrong for Secretly Paying 1 Twin a Higher Allowance for the Past Year

"Surprise fact -- people have different personalities and demeanor," one commenter wrote. "One of your twins happens to have a higher emotional IQ and the other is a bit more introverted. You even say in the post that you can't explain to B why he's making less money. Of course he's upset."

Another commenter agreed. "Many twins seek differences between each other, and you've now given them one that mom and dad value twin A more than twin B. I get where you're coming from with the emotional labor stance, but by 'rewarding' twin A for his personality, you're inadvertently showing twin B that you prefer twin A's personality more, and, by extension, that you prefer twin A over twin B. Emotional labor is not something you can healthily apply to your kids. That's between you and your wife. You're showing twin B that his personality isn't worth rewarding, and that he isn't worth as much as their twin. ... Oof."

Another commenter even mocked the OP, writing, "Hi Reddit, we treat one of our children as if he’s better than the others, to the point where we’ve discussed it as a couple. He is clearly our favorite child. However, the less favored child doesn’t seem to know his place! Why doesn’t he understand that his brother is just better than him? Please co-sign my bulls---."