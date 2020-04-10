20 Low-Prep Activities You Can Do In the Backyard With Kids

iStock/lisegagne
Now that we're spending more time inside the house than ever, it's become crucial that parents come up with a wide range of ideas for the kids. But let's get real, even a grade-A Super Mom can't come up with new, fresh, fun ideas 24/7. How many times can kids really play hair salon or, our favorite game, who wants to help Mom wash the dishes? Or worse, how many hours of the day do we really want to stick them in front of the TV or let them play on their Nintendo Switch? (No judgment if the answer is as many hours as they'll sit there.) Sometimes it's good to get outside the house and gets some fresh air -- especially now that the weather is starting to turn. But what can we really do with our kids if we want to spend the day in the backyard but don't have many supplies on hand to keep them entertained all afternoon long?
For now, the park is a no-go, but there are many ways to make the backyard *feel* as fun as the park or maybe a day at summer camp. First, take inventory. What's in the house already? What can perform double duty and become part of a fun outdoor activity? Then consider how much time the activity will take. Is this going to be a full day outside? Can this be done without parental supervision? If it seems hard to come up with the perfect plan, don't stress out! We did a little digging to come up with 20 amazing, totally fun outdoor ideas that don't require a trip to Target. Instead, try to use what's already in the house to create the perfect playdate with Mommy and Daddy. Take a look at these great low-key backyard activities and be amazed at how a day of fun in the sun doesn't need to break the bank.
-
Obstacle Course1
There is something so simple and easy about an obstacle course. All it takes are some key props -- hula hoops, rope (or anything that can be improvised) to tie legs together for a three-legged race, and voila!
-
Capture The Flag2
A classic camp game can easily be adjusted for the backyard. All it takes are two objects (or flags) and a thorough understanding of the rules. Of course, it'll be important to explain to little ones that everyone's a winner -- no matter what.
-
-
Scavenger Hunt3
Get creative with a scavenger hunt and come up with themes! Some unique ideas are ROY G. BIV hunts (that's finding one object that is each color of the rainbow) or a Senses hunt (kids have to find items categorized by the senses).
-
Picnic4
The weather is just nice enough to eat al fresco (that means "in the open air"), so why not have the kids set up a sweet little picnic for the whole family? Kids can also help in the kitchen so they'll get to feel pride in their special meal.
-
-
Water Balloon Piñata5
If there are spare water balloons in the house, they make the perfect "piñatas" that kids will have fun whacking away at all afternoon long. Plus, there is significantly less mess to clean up after!
-
Play "Animal Crossing"6
This game is EVERYWHERE right now and if Mom can pry older kids away from their Switches it might be fun to have them collect items and build up their "islands" (aka, the backyard). Winner has the cutest island!
-
-
Outdoor Cooking Lesson7
For easily transportable food items (think sandwich bread, peanut butter, and jelly) a cooking class can be done outside. For little ones, this can be an especially fun introduction into simple cooking projects.
-
Bird Feeders8
Make some feathery friends with these easy DIY bird feeders. The classic way to make a DIY feeder is to use peanut butter, a pinecone, and some seed, but we've seen other cute variations that use old milk cartons and even plastic bottles.
-
-
Garden9
It's the perfect time to plant seeds and watch them grow! Grab some gardener's gloves and be prepared to get down and dirty while teaching kids where plants, flowers, or even vegetables come from.
-
Fashion Show10
Let the kids raid their closets (or Moms and Dads) and have their Vogue moment with an outdoor fashion show. Set up chairs and a runway outside and be prepared to finally sit front row just like Anna Wintour.
-
-
Drive In Movie Night11
Some sleeping bags, a well placed iPad, laptop, or projector (if there's already one in the house) and maybe the newest Troll movie and now it's a party! Grab some beloved movie snacks and we have ourselves a movie night.
-
Sprinkler Course12
It's time to dig that sprinkler system out of the garage, we've got a sprinkler course to create! If there happens to be more than one sprinkler in the garage, it's even better because then kids can jump all day long!
-
-
Play Olympics13
Unfortunately, there won't be any summer Olympics this year, but that doesn't mean kids can't play pretend at home. Set up different competitions (or come up with new and fun Olympic games!) and go for gold.
-
Nature Rubbings14
We would spent hours looking for the *perfect* leaf for this project when we were kids. And it is as simple as grabbing some paper, crayons, and "rubbing" leaves, twigs, and other nature items to get the perfect print.
-
-
DIY Binoculars & Bird Watching15
Get crafty with something guaranteed to be in the house: toilet paper rolls. First, pull out stickers, markers, crayons, and maybe even paint and let kids go to town on decorating their "binoculars" before hitting up the backyard.
-
Backyard Bowling16
If there are empty soda bottles in the house, there can be backyard bowling. Fill each bottle with at least a little water so that they don't blow away and then try and see who can bowl a spare or a strike!
-
-
Rock Painting17
This might not seem so interesting, but one would be surprised what amazing canvases rocks make. Paint special symbols, houses for gnomes or fairies, or even special messages on rocks for a meaningful keepsake.
-
Build a Fort18
It can be as simple as some well placed tree branches or as elaborate as a camping tent stockpiled with stuffed animals and blankets, but no matter what, a fort is a great place to watch the stars.
-
-
Press Flowers19
As things start to bloom it will be the perfect time to press flowers. Then use the flowers to make all sorts of crafts; cards, bookmarks, sun catchers, or keep the flower whole as a beautiful momento.
-
Hunt For Treasure20
First make a map of the yard. Then hide "treasure" (a stuffed animal, a new book, a cookie) and see who can find it first. Bonus points if the little ones come dressed in full pirate costumes!