Mom Resents Son for Killing Pet Bunny, But People Think She’s Missing Bigger Picture

“I am so sorry for your loss and the emotions and pain it is bringing to the surface,” one commenter wrote.”I would first put in a call to his Pediatrician and ask if they believe a referral to a child behavioral specialist is in order. Hang in there mama.”

“Did you ask him what happened? This could be an unfortunate accident,” another person sympathized. “Rabbit could have been accidentally pinned between the couch and wall, kid panicked at it's cries and tried to free if by pulling the ears. Absolutely talk this through with your son and a therapy if you can. Don't assume the worse, it sounds like he knows he did something wrong, but might not understand exactly what happened.”

When asked if she confronted her son about the incident with the bunny, the mom replied that she didn’t immediately: “I was too distressed to confront him immediately and don’t want to even come to my 7 y/o in a confrontational manner; the main reason my husband took him to gma/gpa was to distance him from the baby,” she wrote. “He generally ignores his baby sister anyway because of jealousy (another thing that always concerned me). He told my husband that he hurt the bunny unprompted and once he found out she had died, my husband asked him what happened but our son just repeated it again “I maybe hurt Bibi” and wouldn’t answer anything more than that. I’m totally at a loss trying to think of other symptoms besides him not really being loving to us or his sister :(“