10 Ways to Help Your Kid Develop a Love of Science & Math

Image: iStock.com/SolStock



iStock.com/SolStock My 5-year-old loves math. She's happy to sit for an hour doing counting pages and simple addition problems in the math workbook she begged me to buy. So far she's never heard anyone say that math is boring or science is hard. She's a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) loving girl and I want it to stay that way!

Science literacy is an important value for our family and I really want to encourage both of my kids to develop a love of STEM and learning more about how the world works. But more importantly, I want STEM learning to feel natural and fun.

I talked to 10 moms who are making a point of raising STEM-savvy kids -- click on for some smart ideas (that work!) from some science-loving parents!