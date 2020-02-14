12 Science Experiments Kids Can Create at Home

Think it's hard to get your kids interested in science? Simple science experiments you can do at home will totally change your mind (and your kid's).

From elephant toothpaste to glowing flowers to floating M&M letters, these easy DIY science experiments are more like magic shows, while also teaching them a thing or two about density, solubility, and other concepts. With all the emphasis schools are placing on STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering, and math), these fun projects are well worth the effort -- whether you're homechooling or just trying to supplement their education.

Try a few, and who knows, you may get hooked on science yourself!