12 Science Experiments Kids Can Create at Home

Think it's hard to get your kids interested in science? Simple science experiments you can do at home will totally change your mind (and your kid's).
From elephant toothpaste to glowing flowers to floating M&M letters, these easy DIY science experiments are more like magic shows, while also teaching them a thing or two about density, solubility, and other concepts. With all the emphasis schools are placing on STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering, and math), these fun projects are well worth the effort -- whether you're homechooling or just trying to supplement their education.
Try a few, and who knows, you may get hooked on science yourself!
Have you tried #4 with your kids yet?
Image © Serge Kozak/Corbis
Crystal Garden1
This crystal garden from Babble Dabble Do can be created overnight with Epsom salt and other household items. Plus, it can teach kids how crystals form and why they end up certain shapes.
Glowing Flowers2
Yes, it is possible to make flowers glow in the dark. Your kids will love this! For steps head to Fun at Home With Kids.
Density Tower3
What better way to teach kids about density than a density tower? This tutorial at Steve Spangler Science will show you the ropes, and it's all doable with household items from dish soap to vegetable oil.
Mentos and Diet Coke Geyser4
Why do Mentos and Diet Coke cause an explosion of fizziness? Find out the deets and how to pull it off at Inside Out Motherhood.
Fog Tornado5
Whipping up a tornado in your own home? Your kids will be blown away, literally, with this science experiment at Science Bob. And it's easier than it looks, requiring only a cardboard box, plastic wrap, a fan, and a humidifier -- that's it!
Walk on Eggs6
Why can you walk on eggs and not break them? That's the million-dollar question your kids will mull over with this fun experiment at Playdough to Plato.
Elephant Toothpaste7
Elephants don't brush their teeth... but that's exactly why kids will love this elephant toothpaste science experiment from Fun At Home With Kids. Yeast is the secret ingredient!
Floating M&M Letters8
Kids love candy, right? They will love this experiment where they can see the letters on M&Ms float. More details on how and why at Inside Out Motherhood.
Glowing Xylophone9
With this glowing xylophone from Play At Home Mom LLC, you take that ho-hum lesson about how glasses filled to different levels create different sounds to a whole new level. All you need are some glasses, glow sticks, and water (that oozey aura is just a camera effect, but a cool one we must say!).
Tie Dye Pillow10
This experiment from Steve Spangler Science doubles as a craft: Consider it the easy way to do tie dye; plus, it's a science lesson in solubility and molecule movement.
Colored Flowers11
This classic science project from Red Tricycle teaches kids how flowers absorb water ... and you create some pretty cool-looking flowers, too.
Sparkly, Goopy Explosion!12
Explosions are good ... but colorful, goopy, sparkly explosions are even better! And these instructions Preschool Powol Packets show it's easily done with some baking soda, vinegar, and other household supplies.